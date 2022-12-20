Samsung launches retrospective with all phones and tablets from the Galaxy Xcover and Active lines

Samsung is one of the world leaders in the cell phone market. For this, the South Korean launches models for all tastes, including those who need a more resistant device such as the Galaxy Xcover and Active line, which now have a special infographic that goes from the first model launched in 2011 to the latest, Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro.

The infographic starts with the first Galaxy Xcover released in 2011 with just 512 MB of RAM, a 3.65-inch screen protected by Gorilla Glass and a resolution of just 320 x 480 pixels. The camera was 3.15 megapixels, while the battery was only 1,500mAh.

Fast forward to 2014 and we have Samsung’s first tablet with improved endurance: the Galaxy Tab Active. This one was dedicated to companies that need devices with large and resistant screens for environments such as buildings, workshops, factories and more. Therefore, it already had IP67 certification against dust and water.

The successor of the Galaxy Tab Active was only released in 2017 with the name of Galaxy Tab Active 2 and IP68 certification. In the same year, the Galaxy Xcover 4 with military resistance certification and IP68 was also announced, but the Galaxy Xcover 4S was only presented two years later, in 2019.

The latest models in both lines are the Galaxy Xcover6 Pro, the company’s first rugged phone with 5G, and the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro, Samsung’s first rugged tablet with 5G and WiFi 6 to ensure greater efficiency and productivity for businesses and professionals.

