AMD confirms the Ryzen 7000 event on August 29

We have been knowing for a long time that AMD would present its new generation of processors, the 7000, sometime between the end of summer or, at the latest, the beginning of autumn. As the months have gone by, that period has been “refined” and finally, earlier this month, there was a leak pointing to 29. Although it was not official information, it had many elements that gave it a lot of credibility, so since then it has practically been taken for granted that it would be so.

We lacked, however, the official confirmation from AMD, something that every day began to be more urgent, because today we are less than two weeks away from that date, a fairly reasonable period to end the uncertainty and confirm, or not, the date of the . And the good news is that they have. As we can see in this messageposted on the official Ryzen Twitter account, the event will take place on Monday, August 29 at 19:00 ETthat is, at one in the morning on Tuesday the 30th in peninsular Spanish time, midnight between the 29th and the 30th in the Canary Islands.

In the same message it is announced that the event, with the name together we advance_PCswill be broadcast live through the AMD channel on YouTube, in addition to including a link to the official statement, in which we can read the following:

«A live premiere to unveil the next generation of AMD PC products. Dr. Lisa Su, President and CEO, CTO Mark Papermaster and other AMD executives will present details on the latest ‘Zen 4’ architecture powering upcoming AMD Ryzen processors and the new AM5 platform built around the latest AMD Ryzen processors. technologies, including DDR5 and PCIe5, all designed to power a new era of high-performance desktop PCs.»

There is no confirmation, however, of which processors will be presented on the 29th. However, everything indicates that they will be the four models whose preliminary prices were leaked just a couple of days ago, that is, the following:

Processor Architecture Scale Cores/Threads base frequency Turbo Cache TDP Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5GHz 5.7GHz 80MB (64+16) 170 watts Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7GHz 5.6GHz 76MB (64+12) 170 watts Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 40MB (32+8) 105 watts Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7GHz 5.3GHz 38MB (32+6) 105 watts