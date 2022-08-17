The new season of “Cobra Kai” premieres advance with some surprises and absences

Less than a month after the fifth season of kai I arrived at Netflixthe streaming platform has released the first preview of the new installment of this story based on the films of karate Kid.

In the trailer released by the entertainment service you can see the consequences of the defeat of Miyagi-Do Y Eagle Fang in view of cobra kai at the tournament All Valley.

Former villains Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) join Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Maccio) in season five. (Netflix)

The clip also shows Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) facing robby (Tanner Buchanan), a fight that has been brewing since the end of the second season when robby kicked Miguel from the balcony of his high school, causing the protagonist to be temporarily paralyzed in the legs.

For all those fans who have followed this series since its premiere in 2018, they will know that season after season the show has been adding members of the movie franchise in which this program is inspired, therefore, they realized that in the it is also observed that Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) Y Chozen Toguchi (Yūji Okumoto) join this year.

Both characters were villains in the movie trilogy, only this time they’re not looking to take down Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), rather they have teamed up with him to defeat the former villain of the third film, current antagonist of the show, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith).

Although previous images revealed by Netflix showed that one of the new members in this new season was Sean Canaanplaying his character from mike barnesone of the bad guys Karate Kid IIIthe trailer did not show part of his participation.

With John Kreese in jail, Terry Silver will be the main villain this time around. (Netflix)

The new season will reveal what happened after the shocking results of the All Valley Tournamentso this installment will show Terry Silver expanding the empire cobra kai and trying to make his karate style “Not Mercy” the only dojo in town.

“With believe behind bars and Johnny Lawrence putting aside karate to concentrate on repairing the damage he has caused, LaRusso you must call an old friend to help you, ”says part of the official synopsis.

The first four seasons together have a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Netflix)

The trailer shows Chosen (Yūji Okumoto) with Lawrence (William Zabka), which means that two old enemies of Daniel are teaming up to defeat Daniel. Silver. The trailer also shows Daniel and Johnny leaving their dojos, which was part of their deal with cobra kai if they didn’t win the tournament.

The fifth season of cobra kai will reach the platform Netflix on September 9.

