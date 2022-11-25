Amazon Glow: Amazon stops production of desktop projector

Amazon’s Glow is a video call display projector available only in the US. He will not come to Germany: Amazon stops production.

Amazon is discontinuing its Glow desktop projector. Amazon confirmed this step to the Wall Street Journal. Amazon Glow was not available in Germany. Amazon presented the gadget for the US market in spring 2022 – it was therefore available to US customers for little more than half a year. Before its broad market launch, Amazon had already made the device available to selected customers in the USA.

There was no meaningful justification for the production stop: “We are constantly evaluating the progress and potential of our products”, a spokeswoman for Bloomberg said.

remote entertainment of children

The Glow is aimed at children and their parents and relatives. It makes it possible to play with the youngsters from a distance: The projector throws books or games onto the table with a surface of 19 inches. The child can control the displayed image on the smooth surface like a touchscreen and mirror it on a mobile phone. Parents can also see what is happening on the table.

The Glow also has an 8-inch touch display that is primarily intended for video calls. Parents can watch their child via an integrated camera. A tablet, smartphone or notebook is sufficient for the parents.

AMazons Glow drew its content from the Kids+ subscription, which Amazon recently expanded to include Alexa. The online retailer speaks of “hundreds of games and activities” and “thousands of books” included in the subscription. The subscription usually costs 3 euros per month for Prime members. Many of Amazon’s experimental gadgets will only be launched in the US, at least for now. The company recently announced the Halo Rise, an alarm clock with a sleep analysis function.