Mini and Pokémon: car concept with integrated projector for Gamescom

By Brian Adam
mini and pokemon car concept with integrated projector for gamescom.jpg
BMW presented a bizarre car concept with pokémon styling at gamescom. The e-car has an Integrated projector – so you can play at any time.

At Gamescom, BMW presented an electrically powered concept car that is intended to inspire gamers. Among other things, it has a “Pokémon mode” that covers the OLED dashboard in Pikachu animations.

Mini concept car video

(Source: the game awards)

“Gamification will play an increasingly important role in the future of the Mini and offer our customers a unique experience,” writes Mini boss Stefanie Wurst in a blog entry.

Aceman with projector

The basis is the mini concept Aceman, over which a Pokémon branding is placed. BMW is also integrating a projector that can project content through the windshield onto a wall in front of the car.

Accordingly, you could connect a console to the car and gamble on the projector. At the Gamescom opening show, the company said this is how you “never have to stop playing”. The Pikachu-style e-car is on display in Hall 5.2 at Gamescom. Whether it will ever go on sale is an open question. You can’t drive it, but visitors to the Pikachumobile can at least charge their mobile phones at sockets.


(then)

