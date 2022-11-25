Android 13 is updated with the new beta 2 of QPR1: available on Pixels

- Advertisement -

About a month ago Google resumed the beta program of Android 13, going to publish the first beta version QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) which brought with it some interesting news. A few hours after the launch of the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – which are already available on Amazon -, Google has released Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 on all supported Pixels, correcting the bugs present in the previous firmware version.

At the moment the changelog of the latest software version is not available, although Google has announced the distribution of the firmware within the official subreddit dedicated to the Android beta. We remind you that to take part in the program it is necessary to access the official website of the initiative and choose one of the compatible devices that are associated with our account.

COMPATIBLE DEVICES

Google reminds us that it is possible to participate in the program with Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 (here our review), Pixel 6a (find out in the full review) and Pixel 6 Pro. is registered, the official subreddit (found in Source) will be the best place to follow all the updates of the program, so we invite you to consult it frequently to find out more information.

However, we remind you that the beta program is not suitable for everyday use, despite the QPR updates are all in all minor updates that do not upset the smartphone as it happens with the beta of major updates. Always proceed with caution, paying attention to possible bugs that could ruin the experience of daily use.

(updated 06 October 2022, 3:45 pm)