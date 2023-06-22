AirPods Pro rivals: Denon launches PerL and PerL Pro headphones with custom audio

- Advertisement -

Denon, a renowned manufacturer of audio devices, announced this Thursday (22) the launch of PerL and PerL Pro, its new advanced headphones with a completely wireless design. The accessories have features that promise an immersive and personalized experience to rival Apple's AirPods Pro. Both headphones are equipped with 10mm speakers to deliver good volume level and ANC support. PerL Pro excels at offering adaptive noise cancellation, so it has a better ability to isolate unwanted ambient sounds to allow the user to fully concentrate on playback.

Speaking of their design, the models have an understated look with a flattened surface to better support touch controls. Both are IPX4 certified, which attests to their resistance to splashing water and sweat.

The name of the headphones starts from the abbreviation of “Personalized Listening Experience” (“personalized listening experience”, in free translation). The accessories are named after Masimo, a unique technology that measures evoked otacoustic emissions to analyze the sensitivity of the wearer’s ears to each frequency. Intel i9-10900K and i5-10600K Review: many GHz and Core for gaming By measuring, the headphones are able to optimize the sound quality for each user’s ear. Combining this technology with customizable touch controls, PerL and PerL Pro promise to suit anyone’s use.

Cheapest proposition, the Denon PerL is equipped with a battery that guarantees up to 6 hours of continuous playback. Its charging case is capable of providing three additional recharges, totaling an advantageous autonomy of up to 24 hours. PerL Pro, on the other hand, brings some additional features that include support for Qualcomm's aptX technology and spatial audio with Dirac Virtuo. In addition, its battery is capable of delivering up to 8 hours of continuous playback.

price and availability

The brand’s new headphones are now available on Denon’s official website. PerL can be purchased for the suggested price of $199 (about R$950). With more advanced audio features, PerL Pro can be purchased for US$349 (about R$1,669). Accessories will be sold in black as your only color option.

