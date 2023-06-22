Apple Vision Pro, in visionOS beta already over 20 native apps: the calculator is missing

- Advertisement -

Apple has recently released the first Developer Beta of visionOS, the operating system on which Vision Pro will be based, its mixed reality viewer or “spatial computer”, as the Cupertino company has so far defined it.

OVER 20 NATIVE APPS

Obviously, having the operating system at hand is allowing developers to discover much more information about the user interface and applications that are already available than what has been said so far in a more superficial way. Apple, as also emerged in the period preceding the official presentation, has already worked hard to adapt practically all the native apps that we already find on the iPhone and iPad also to work best on Vision Pro. There would be over twenty in addition to integrated services and specific apps.

Here is all the built-in apps on visionOS pic.twitter.com/M8NCmMBAbu — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 21, 2023

Going into more detail, these are the apps that have already been adapted by Apple and are found in the visionOS operating system: Contacts, Files, Freeform, Home, iCloud, iTunes (most likely the iTunes Store), Messages, Maps, Calendar, Safari, Apple News, Wallet, Photos, Settings, Commands, Health, Reminders, Siri, and Find My. There are also a series of integrated services, also with their own app: Animoji Stickers, Battery, Family App, EventView (most likely the Environments App), Find My Remote, Game Center, Login, Preferences, Print Center, Quick Look, SideCar, TestFlight, and Sleep Widget. The specific apps for Vision Pro are: RealityControlCenter, Reality Environment, RealityGuestSetup, RealityHUD, RealityKeyboard and RealityNotifications.

THE CALCULATOR IS MISSING

As on iPad, also on Vision Pro there would appear to be no Calculator, an Apple fixation. Furthermore, according to rumors, some features would have been eliminated in the course of development. Among these, the possibility of use apps developed for Mac on the headset. Obviously, the arrival on the market and the finalization of the software are still a lot away, so it is probable that something will still change.

THE ENVIRONMENTS AVAILABLE

As for the environments in which you can immerse yourself virtually, in addition to Mount Hood, shown by Apple during the presentation, 12 other locations are available: Haleakala, Yosemite, Sky, Joshua Tree, Lake Vrangla, The Moon, Beach, White Sands, Winter Light, Fall Light, Summer Light and Spring Light.




