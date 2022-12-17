The Witcher 3: CD Projekt Red talks about new version issues and suggests workarounds

Last Wednesday (14), CD Projekt Red finally released the updated version of The Witcher 3, which brought graphical features of the new generation of consoles and PC to the game. Unfortunately, many players who downloaded the update were faced with a wide variety of problems, which ended up overshadowing some of the euphoria for the novelty.

In a post on its official forums, CD Projekt Red shared a list of issues in the new version of The Witcher 3, which it is already working on solutions. The list includes PC crashes, Origin users unable to download the update, poor ray tracing performance on Intel graphics cards, and PS5 versions unavailable in some regions. We appreciate any feedback on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Update that you send our way! Please continue submitting as we work to resolve the reported issues. Here is the list of reported issues that we are currently investigating: Game crashing on PC

Players who own the game on Origin are unable to update the game

Poor Ray Tracing performance on Intel GPUs.

The PlayStation 5 version of the expansions is not available in some regions