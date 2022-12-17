Offer Alert: Xiaomi 12T for BRL 3,390

A few months after arriving on the global market along with the advanced Xiaomi 12T Pro, the 12T model, a little simpler in the field of technical specifications, went on sale this Friday, as detected by TechSmart’s price radar.
The smartphone, which maintains the elegant and striking design of the Pro model, appeared at R$ 3,390 on Amazon in its model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is available in blue color. The value is about R$ 400 to R$ 500 cheaper than what is found in other virtual stores in the country.
The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K and a rate of 120 Hz. The processor chosen by the brand is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra, and it even has a variant with 128 GB of storage.
On the rear set of cameras, the smartphone has a 108 MP main lens to ensure good photos in all scenarios. The 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro cameras are shared with the Xiaomi 12T Pro.
The battery also has 5,000 mAh capacity and supports 120W fast charging, and in both cases there is Android 12 running over the MIUI 13 interface.
- 6.7 inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with 1.5k resolution
- Hole-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra Platform
- Mali-G610 GPU
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- 20 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- 108 MP main sensor
- 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging
- 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E and NFC
- Android 12 under the MIUI 13 interface
- Dimensions: 163.1 x 75.9 x 8.6mm
- Weight: 202g
The Xiaomi 12T is available on Amazon for BRL 3,390🇧🇷 To see the other 22 offers click here.