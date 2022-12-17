Offer Alert: Xiaomi 12T for BRL 3,390

A few months after arriving on the global market along with the advanced Xiaomi 12T Pro, the 12T model, a little simpler in the field of technical specifications, went on sale this Friday, as detected by TechSmart’s price radar.

The smartphone, which maintains the elegant and striking design of the Pro model, appeared at R$ 3,390 on Amazon in its model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is available in blue color. The value is about R$ 400 to R$ 500 cheaper than what is found in other virtual stores in the country.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K and a rate of 120 Hz. The processor chosen by the brand is the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra, and it even has a variant with 128 GB of storage.