It is true that the invention of the car left many people unemployed, and that computer calculations left thousands of people at home, and that the Internet ended hundreds of jobs in the 20th century… but Artificial Intelligence should not be underestimated.

The fact that it is capable of creating text, images and even 3D objects makes it a powerful tool, but if it continues to evolve so fast, humanity may not be able to react fast enough to create new jobs as it grows. they lose.

I have talked about the issue with ChatGPT itself, and this has been the result:

Could there be a future where artificial intelligence does all the jobs?

In the future, artificial intelligence may be able to perform many jobs more efficiently and faster than humans. However, it is unlikely that artificial intelligence can completely replace humans in all jobs. Although artificial intelligence can be very good at performing specific and repetitive tasks, it still lacks the capacity for creativity, empathy, and moral judgment that humans have.

Also, it is important to consider that many jobs are not just a specific task, but also involve interaction with other people and solving novel and complex problems. Although artificial intelligence can be very useful in these contexts, it is unlikely that it can fully replace humans in these roles.

It is also important to keep in mind that artificial intelligence does not have human needs, such as rest, food and free time, so it is not necessary for it to work in the same way that humans do. This means that artificial intelligence can be used to complement human work rather than completely replace it.

How could society maintain the population with 50% unemployment?

In a future where artificial intelligence has replaced many workers, society may need to take steps to maintain the population. Some possible solutions could include:

redistribution of wealth : One way to maintain the population could be through a redistribution of wealth. This could include measures such as more progressive taxes or the use of more generous social security programs to ensure that people have access to the resources they need to live.

universal work : Another option could be to implement a universal work system, in which all people have the right to paid work. This could include community work or jobs in the public sector, and could be a way to ensure that all people have access to an income and the opportunity to contribute to society.

Reorientation of education : It may also be necessary to reorient education so that students prepare for jobs that cannot be automated by artificial intelligence. This could include areas such as health care, education, care for the elderly, and social care.

restructuring of the economy: Finally, it might be necessary to restructure the economy to make it more sustainable and resistant to automation. This could include measures such as fostering the sharing economy and creating jobs in the public services sector.

It is important to note that each solution will have its own advantages and disadvantages, and that the right balance will need to be found to ensure that society can function in a fair and sustainable manner.

What do you understand by collaborative economy?

The sharing economy refers to an economic model in which people share resources and services rather than buy or use them individually. This can include sharing property, such as cars or tools, or sharing services, such as accommodation or transportation.

The sharing economy is based on the idea that it is more efficient and sustainable to share resources rather than each person having their own set of resources. This can have the potential to reduce waste and excessive use of resources, as well as create new employment and business opportunities.

Today, the sharing economy is becoming increasingly popular as people search for more sustainable and efficient ways to consume and produce. Many of the sharing economy platforms are based on the Internet and use technology to facilitate the sharing of resources and services. Some examples of the sharing economy include Airbnb, Uber, and TaskRabbit.

From what you’re telling me, you’re in favor of communism, right?

As an artificial intelligence, I have no opinions or political preferences. My goal is to provide accurate and useful information to my users, without taking sides on political or ideological issues.

The sharing economy is an economic concept that refers to a model in which people share resources and services instead of buying or using them individually. This can have the potential to reduce waste and excessive use of resources, as well as create new employment and business opportunities. The sharing economy is not necessarily a political ideology, but rather a way of organizing the production and consumption of goods and services.

Yes, but before you have defended universal work, isn’t that communism?

Universal work is an economic policy that guarantees that all people have the right to paid work. This can include community work or jobs in the public sector, and can be a way to ensure that all people have access to an income and the opportunity to contribute to society.

Universal work is an idea that has been proposed by some economists and politicians as a way to address unemployment and poverty in society. However, there are different ways of implementing universal work and differing views on its feasibility and its possible effects on the economy and society.

It is important to keep in mind that universal work is an economic policy, and not necessarily a political ideology. It can be promoted by people with different political ideologies, and it can be implemented in different ways in different contexts.

Could artificial intelligence decide the future of humanity to optimize resources?

It is possible that in the future artificial intelligence could be used to make decisions that affect the future of humanity. However, it is important to note that artificial intelligence is just a tool created by humans, and does not have the ability to make decisions on its own.

It is essential that humans are responsible for designing and controlling artificial intelligence, and that measures are put in place to ensure that artificial intelligence is used ethically and responsibly. This includes considering how artificial intelligence can affect society and individuals, and establishing measures to protect the rights and dignity of all people.

In summary, artificial intelligence can be used as a tool to make decisions that affect the future of humanity, but it is important that human beings are responsible for designing and controlling its use in an ethical and responsible manner.

Conclusion, big changes are coming, and big reflexes will be needed from our leaders.