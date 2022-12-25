YouTube Music tests karaoke-style lyrics display

YouTube Music began testing a different interface for displaying song lyrics, with a view to bringing greater interactivity to users. As revealed by a user on Reddit, when streaming YouTube Music from an Android smartphone to a Google Chromecast Ultra, it is possible to display a new user interface.
Essentially, instead of displaying the album artwork, song title, and artist name centered on the screen, these contents are shifted to the right with the text aligned left.
This new design leaves room for the live, karaoke-style lyrics, which scroll from top to bottom, are highlighted in white, while the background remains a blurred version of the cover art of the currently playing album.
When the song ends, the interface shows information about the composers, while if the live lyrics are not available for a given song, the interface goes back to the previous one, with all the information centralized.
For now, the feature hasn’t been widely implemented and it looks like it’s only available to a small number of users, presumably to assess whether to make it permanent or make running fixes.
