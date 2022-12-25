HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftTudoCelular wishes you a Merry Christmas and a 2023 full of technology

TudoCelular wishes you a Merry Christmas and a 2023 full of technology
The TechSmart family wishes everyone a great Christmas and an even better New Year’s Eve, so that we can have a 2023 full of hope, unity and, of course, a lot of technology arriving to improve our daily lives.

At the end of each year we compile a compilation of inspiring videos published by the main brands in the technology market. And here we are again with more messages from Google, Samsung and Microsoft.
Google

The search giant summarized what we typed into its search engines. As you can see in the video below, humanity seeks change, evolution and overcoming each day.

samsung

Samsung recalled that technology can be used to bring us closer to those we love and are not so close physically.

Microsoft
The Redmond giant encourages us to do good to make hope shine and thus be able to infect many.

birth of christ

Finally, we close with an old and very cool video that portrays what the birth of Jesus Christ would be like in a world with social networks,

