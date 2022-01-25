Nowadays, any process that we want to carry out on a website or web service goes through a registration process. In these registration processes we must always enter a common data: the email. However, sometimes we don’t want to use our personal account for registrations on sites that we won’t use much. Therefore, we will present you with 3 disposable email options for these purposes.

The idea is that you enter an email that you don’t have to worry about sending emails to the spam folder or cleaning the inbox later. These are ephemeral mail services, where the accounts disappear after a while.

Disposable email services

10 Minute Mail

As the name suggests, this site offers emails that expire after 10 minutes. In that sense, it is perfect to register for any service, receive the confirmation email and continue with our task.

You will only be able to see the emails received during the 10 minutes that the generated address will work, then it will be deleted. The remaining time can be seen on the main screen of the site, which shows a countdown.

To prove it, follow this link.

mail drop

This service is super interesting because it allows the creation of a personalized address. While 10 Minute Mail generates a random email, in Maildrop you must create it by identifying it however you want. Use the email to register for any service and from the “View Inbox” button you can see what you have received.

Maildrop is unique in that it is not a single disposable email service. It really is closer to the traditional, although the creation of the mailbox is as fast as that of disposable emails.

test it from here.

Temp Mailo

This is probably the easiest and fastest service on this list. It’s all based on entering the site and an email will be created that you can use for the task you need. Every 15 seconds the inbox is updated and from there you can see what you receive. However, we can also find the “Change” option to change the address that is presented when entering.

To prove it, follow this link.