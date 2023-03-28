Tools to make life easier for designers

In the world of design and development, time is a precious and scarce resource. Every minute counts, and anything that can save time is an invaluable asset. That’s why having the right tools is essential for anyone who wants to be efficient and productive.

The right tools not only help save time, but can also improve the quality of work. Today I will tell you about a group of simple tools to save those precious minutes.



UXie.io is a set of tools designed to make the life of designers and developers easier. These tools are simple, minimalist, and designed to be used by anyone, regardless of experience level.

UXie.io’s first tool is SVGShapes, a free tool that offers an extensive collection of 100+ customizable SVG shapes. These shapes can be used in any project and can be easily modified to fit any design. SVG.Shapes also allows you to customize the colors and gradients of each shape, making it a very versatile tool.

The second tool in UXie.io is Meshy, a tool for generating nicely colored mesh gradients. With Meshy, designers can generate multiple random variations of mesh gradients with custom colors. Meshy also allows you to save the generated images in PNG format.

The third tool in UXie.io is Tinter, a tool that allows you to generate color and tone variations of an image. With Tinter, designers can generate monochrome or RGB color variations of any image. Tinter is also very easy to use as it does not require uploading the images to a server, making it a privacy-safe tool.

The fourth tool in UXie.io is SVGWave, a tool for generating SVG gradient waves. With SVGWave, designers can generate customizable gradient waves with a single click. SVGWave also offers a wide range of customization, including the number of waves, frequency, amplitude, and gradient colors.

Great tools for anyone working in web design or development, easy to use and completely free.