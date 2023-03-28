Galaxy S23: check out the line’s 5G performance in Brazil and other markets

The launch of the Galaxy S23 line by samsung is still very recent and even so, the portal ookla decided to make a comparison with the previous generation in relation to the speeds in 5G that the models can obtain. The analysis was carried out taking into account the first month of launch in the 12 biggest markets where the technology has been implemented, including Europe. In general, the new Galaxy fared better in Germany and two out of three models had an advantage in the United States. In this sense, the website warns that the trend is for the current generation to surpass the previous one as the 5G connection evolves and the spectrum is allocated through the C-band and frequencies mmWave.

Galaxy S23 5G performance in Europe and China





In Europe, the new line was not faster compared to the predecessors in comparison with the first month of launch of each one. But, the Galaxy S23 was superior in average downloads when compared to the S22 in its performance in the fourth quarter of last year. This scenario had similar results in China, with current variants achieving lower speeds. But, the comparison that took into account the situation in the fourth quarter of 2022 of the Galaxy S22 was not repeated here. With that, Ookla's recommendation was to avoid upgrading until the numbers change.

Performance in France and Germany





In France, what was seen was a tie between the two Galaxy S generations, which presented very similar numbers even in the 5G multiserver latency part. But, Germany was one of the countries in which the most recent generation had an advantage, despite the technical tie in some aspects. All variants of the S23 line performed better than their previous generation counterparts.

Performance in Italy and Philippines





In the Italian market, the base model had the advantage compared to its predecessor, but this was not repeated with its bigger brothers. Thus, Ookla recommends the upgrade only if the user is looking for a specific model or really wants the new features of the S23 line. Performance in the Philippines showed potential, with current generation speed averages gaining the upper hand. However, that doesn’t mean they won statistically speaking. Average 5G multi-server latency was also higher for newer Galaxy phones.

Performance in Poland and South Africa





Despite some interesting numbers, the new Galaxy S23 did not perform well enough to overcome the previous generation in the first month of launch in Poland. The range in download speed ranged from 83.74 Mbps to 98.99 Mbps, with the previous generation ranging from 75.70 Mbps to 80.43 Mbps. According to Ookla, it wasn't relevant enough for the statistics. In South Africa, the result showed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra had a higher average upload speed compared to the S22 Ultra: 20.43 Mbps against 14.75 Mbps. Multiserver latency averaged similar numbers for the two Samsung models.

Performance in South Korea and Thailand





Samsung's home country ended up showing some of the fastest speeds in the Ookla survey. Despite the first month having undefined statistical results, the average download speeds were higher across the Galaxy S23 line, with 503.99 Mbps to 584.08 Mbps against 418.57 Mbps to 537.28 of the previous generation. Thailand, on the other hand, showed the S23 Ultra as the only device to achieve higher average download speeds compared to the equivalent model in the S22 line. In this sense, he had 222.21 Mbps while the second reached 198.74 Mbps in the test.

Galaxy S23 in UK and US





The results in the United Kingdom show that the market is still lower than in other countries with consolidated and more mature 5G. Still, the Galaxy S23 got some better numbers, but not enough to win in the statistics raised by Ookla. Performance in the US brings greater security for those who want to upgrade to the new generation. That’s because the base and ultra versions outperformed their counterparts in the comparison. In addition, the performance of the entire franchise was superior compared to last year’s fourth quarter of the Galaxy S22.

