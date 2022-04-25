Zenly releases version 5.0, to have all friends located on a single map

Zenly has conquered many people in recent months, an app that allows us to record our favorite places in the city, that keeps our friends located and that allows us to keep track of them constantly.

Now they have presented the most radical update to date, version 5.0, with the following new features:

– A new design: The map is different, the usability has changed, but the features are still there.

– A new Map: now allows us to register our fingerprints. As we explore new areas, we will see them on our map, which will adapt until it is unique for each user. We can also add places by hand, without having to go through there.

– New search of friends, places and addresses. We can get useful information about places, like whether our friends have been there before, for example, or if it’s a neighborhood favorite.

– Records. We can check into places so contacts know we’ve been there hanging out. We just have to open the places tab at the bottom right of our map and it will automatically detect where we are and who we are with. Checking in will add that place to the map and create a highlight for friends to see for 24 hours.

– Share on public profile. We can see a new section in the profile called my world. If we activate it, it will be publicly visible on zenly, so that people can see the places we are in and the areas we have discovered.

A good idea to keep a group connected, enjoying the places in the city and sharing them with other people.

You have the download links at zenly.com (the website is a bit slow due to the animations present, so it’s better to look for the app in the official stores).