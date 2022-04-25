Tech News

Zenly releases version 5.0, to have all friends located on a single map

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Zenly has conquered many people in recent months, an app that allows us to record our favorite places in the city, that keeps our friends located and that allows us to keep track of them constantly.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Now they have presented the most radical update to date, version 5.0, with the following new features:

Read:

New Roborock H7 vacuum cleaner: maximum power to clean any surface

– A new design: The map is different, the usability has changed, but the features are still there.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

– A new Map: now allows us to register our fingerprints. As we explore new areas, we will see them on our map, which will adapt until it is unique for each user. We can also add places by hand, without having to go through there.

– New search of friends, places and addresses. We can get useful information about places, like whether our friends have been there before, for example, or if it’s a neighborhood favorite.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Records. We can check into places so contacts know we’ve been there hanging out. We just have to open the places tab at the bottom right of our map and it will automatically detect where we are and who we are with. Checking in will add that place to the map and create a highlight for friends to see for 24 hours.

– Share on public profile. We can see a new section in the profile called my world. If we activate it, it will be publicly visible on zenly, so that people can see the places we are in and the areas we have discovered.

Read:

The transformative power of 5G for governments and citizens

A good idea to keep a group connected, enjoying the places in the city and sharing them with other people.

You have the download links at zenly.com (the website is a bit slow due to the animations present, so it’s better to look for the app in the official stores).

Previous articleHappy Pear twins apologise for upset after backlash over video about breast cancer
Next articleThe new European Union law will reveal Google’s algorithms
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Reviews

Realme Book Prime, análisis: este es el portátil con el que Realme entra de lleno en la pelea con los mejores equipos para productividad

La apuesta de esta marca china en el mercado de los ordenadores portátiles es sólida. Competir...
Smart Gadgets

This will be the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro, great rival of the Apple Watch

It seems that huawei is going to put all the meat on the grill in the event...
Apps

Instagram copies the templates for the Reels to TikTok

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

The new European Union law will reveal Google’s algorithms

Just begun, this spring is bringing big changes to the technology legislation of the European Union. After...