Instagram copies the templates for the Reels to TikTok

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Once again, Instagram follows in the footsteps of TikTok and copies some of its features. Now, the Meta-owned social network is testing Templates, a new feature, copied from one available on the Chinese social network, which will allow creators of Reels to use the same format that other Reels have used users. That is, if an Instagram user sees a Reels in a format that she likes, she can use that same format to make her own video.

At the moment, this tool is only available in beta version and available to a small group of users. According to Instagram, it is a function aimed at make Reels easier to create. Once installed, it will allow you to copy the templates used in other Reels to be reused in new content.

Although Instagram has confirmed this week that it was working on this tool, there were already signs that the platform was developing the feature. Already last January, the developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who examines apps through reverse engineering, had discovered this tool under development in the code.

It’s been a while since Instagram, like other platforms like Facebook, YouTube or Snapchat, keep a close eye on TiTok updates. In fact, all of them included short videos with the aim of competing with the Chinese social network, which is one of the most downloaded in the world.

The history of TikTok features copied by Instagram is already very extensive. In April of last year, it introduced the Remix option for Reels, which allows clips previously recorded by another user to be included in a Reels and edited for inclusion in them.

A few months ago, it included two other TikTok-traced functions: a tool that converts written texts into spoken speech and a voice effect to modify the tone of recordings.

