You can now buy the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in Spain: availability and price

- Advertisement -

In the middle of last April Xiaomi surprised us with its current flagship, the incredible Xiaomi 13Ultra. A phone with a design that exudes quality from each of its pore, as well as features that extol it at the top of the sector.

And now, two months after its presentation, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra arrives in to conquer the high range with very premium features, a design that will attract all eyes, together with a superb photographic section.

You can now the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in Spain

The top of the range of the Asian firm will arrive in Spain on June 14, but through the manufacturer’s website you can already reserve it at a of 1,499 euros. Available in two colors (black and green), it has the best hardware on the market to guarantee a user experience to match the most demanding.

- Advertisement -

We’ll start by talking about your amazing design where the Xiaomi bets on polished aluminum and vegan leather to give its equipment an appearance that attracts a lot of attention due to its premium appearance.

To this we must add a superb multimedia section, thanks to a 6.73-inch AMOLED screenand that boasts WQHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

availability and price" > enlarge photo - Advertisement -

When we raise the hood we will find the best hardware on the market, how could it be otherwise in a flagship. In this way, the processor that gives life to the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, in addition to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

A set that guarantees exquisite performance when executing the heaviest tasks. Besides, Although it remains in China, there is a second version of 16 GB and 1 TB of internal memory, if that wasn’t enough…

Moving on to the photographic section, we have already told you that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra camera shines with its own light. For this, it has four 50-megapixel sensors, as well as a telephoto with five magnifications and a second with three magnifications.

- Advertisement -

Obviously, the team has the best features, including optical image stabilization and the best image software so that, through processing, the best results are achieved. Taking into account that the set is signed by Leica, It is clear what quality you will not lack when using the Xiaomi 13 Ultra camera.

We couldn’t forget your 5,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charge and 50W wireless, in addition to having 5G, WiFi, NFC, GPS and USB Type C. As we have told you, You can now reserve the Xiaomi 13 Ultra for 1,499.90 euros.

>