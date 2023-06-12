Meta releases a new free AI to turn texts and melodies into songs

- Advertisement -

In the fast-paced world of Artificial Intelligence models, MusicGen has arrived to revolutionize the way we create and generate music. Just like language models predict the next characters in a sentence, this development – with the help of Meta – predicts the next section in a piece of music, thus opening up endless creative possibilities. The research team behind MusicGen has used Meta’s EnCodec audio coding technology to break down audio data into smaller components. Once this is done, and thanks to its one-step architecture that processes tokens in parallel, the tool offers results that stand out for their speed and efficiency. A training that is synonymous with success No effort has been spared by Meta in the training of this innovative development, since more than 20,000 hours of licensed music were used to generate an adequate database. The internal dataset contained 10,000 high-quality music tracks, while music data from renowned platforms such as Shutterstock and Pond5 have also been included. This diverse and comprehensive approach to data selection has allowed MusicGen to achieve an excellent level of sophistication. One of the most notable features of the platform is its ability to handle both text and short . By using a text as a guide, it is possible to merge the proposed style with both information to obtain an audio file, giving rise to unique and personalized compositions. This ability to adapt and merge is practically unique. You can try using the Meta AI Three versions of the MusicGen model with different parameter sizes have been evaluated in tests: 300 million (300M), 1.5 billion (1.5B) and 3.3 billion (3.3B) . The results of Meta’s work showed that the larger models produced superior audio quality, but interestingly the intermediate model in terms of elements used was considered the best by human evaluators. Meta has released the code as open source software on Github, allowing it to be accessed and used by the developer community. This decision demonstrates its commitment to collaboration and open innovation in the field of Artificial Intelligence. In addition, Meta has allowed commercial use of its technology, providing opportunities for companies and individuals to take advantage of MusicGen’s capabilities in their projects (an example is this website) and products. This opening towards commercial use demonstrates the vision of the company that owns Facebook to drive the growth and adoption of its technology in the market. >