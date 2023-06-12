Obsidian’s fantasy RPG ‘Avowed’ is coming to PC and Xbox in 2024

- Advertisement -

Obsidian Entertainment is finally ready to show us a little more of Avowed, its forthcoming first-person fantasy RPG. At Xbox’s SGF showcase, we got to see a barrage of magical spells, battle dynamics, and all kinds of mythical beasts you’re likely to face. Interestingly, you’ll be able to wield swords and guns in addition to magical incantations. Like previous Obsidian games, companions will feature heavily. According to Feargus Urquhart, Studio Head, your first companion will be Kai, a “Coastal Aumaua” and apparently one of the only friendly faces you’ll come across.

The game is set in the same universe as the crowdfunded Pillars of Eternity, so expect to see more playful writing and storytelling. You’ll play as an envoy of Aedyr, investigating rumors of a plague. From there, it seemingly all goes further downhill. With the tagline of “Forge your destiny”, the trailer hints that you can choose to be a good or (very) bad guy. It looks like it may scratch that Elder Scrolls itch, until Elder Scrolls 6 finally shows itself.

- Advertisement -

Avowed is set to launch in 2024.

Catch up on all of the news from Summer Game Fest right here!