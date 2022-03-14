Xiaomi Redmi 10C: Xiaomi’s cheap mobile levels up with Snapdragon 680 and 50 megapixel camera

Xiaomi has just presented its latest cheap mobile, the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which comes as a renewal of the Redmi 9C from a couple of years ago. It is a somewhat more ambitious terminal in its specification sheet, in exchange for having a launch price, a priori, higher.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C makes a significant leap in performance from the modest Helio G35 of the previous generation to the Snapdragon 680. The camera also comes out ahead in megapixels, at the cost of losing a lens.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Xiaomi Redmi 10C Screen LCD 6.71″ Dimensions and weight to be confirmed Processor Snapdragon 680 RAM 4GB Storage 64 / 128GB Frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 50MP

2MP Battery 5,000mAh

Fast charge OS Android 11

MIUI 13 connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth Others rear fingerprint reader Price From 170 euros to change

A cheap cell phone with fingerprints in an unusual place

We have a new cheap mobile from Xiaomi and destined to be one of the cheaper under your brand, in the absence of us knowing the successor of the Redmi 9A in the future. In this generation it goes from being a mobile “with just enough, for those who do not demand much” to be an ordinary mobile, almost stepping on the mid-range.

It is a mobile with a large diagonal screen, with a 6.71-inch LCD panel which is crowned by a drop-shaped notch. At the moment we do not know if the screen has HD + or Full HD + resolution, as the company has not revealed the full specification sheet.

What we do know is that it has Snapdragon 680, one of the latest 4G processors launched by Qualcomm, very recently. That is, 6 nanometers and eight Kryo 265 cores running at 2.4 GHz, compared to 12 nanometers running at up to 2.3 GHz on the previous generation Helio G35. The amount of memory and storage also increases, starting here with 4 GB of RAM and with 64 or 128 GB of storage to match.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C mounts a 50 megapixel rear camera with 2 megapixel secondary sensor. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the camera module itself, a rather unusual decision these days.

This time we have again a large capacity battery, 5,000mAh, which should be complemented with fast charging, although we do not have the exact data. The terminal is launched with MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C has been announced first in Nigeria, although it is expected to reach more markets, in some cases under other names. For example, in India it is expected to be the Xiaomi Redmi 10, and it could also be known as the POCO C4. Available colors are blue, green and black and these versions: