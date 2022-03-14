Xiaomi Redmi 10C: Xiaomi’s cheap mobile levels up with Snapdragon 680 and 50 megapixel camera

Xiaomi Redmi 10C: Xiaomi's cheap mobile levels up with Snapdragon 680 and 50 megapixel camera
Xiaomi has just presented its latest cheap mobile, the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which comes as a renewal of the Redmi 9C from a couple of years ago. It is a somewhat more ambitious terminal in its specification sheet, in exchange for having a launch price, a priori, higher.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C makes a significant leap in performance from the modest Helio G35 of the previous generation to the Snapdragon 680. The camera also comes out ahead in megapixels, at the cost of losing a lens.

Technical sheet of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Screen

LCD 6.71″

Dimensions and weight

to be confirmed

Processor

Snapdragon 680

RAM

4GB

Storage

64 / 128GB

Frontal camera

5MP

Rear camera

50MP
2MP

Battery

5,000mAh
Fast charge

OS

Android 11
MIUI 13

connectivity

4G
Wifi
Bluetooth

Others

rear fingerprint reader

Price

From 170 euros to change

A cheap cell phone with fingerprints in an unusual place

We have a new cheap mobile from Xiaomi and destined to be one of the cheaper under your brand, in the absence of us knowing the successor of the Redmi 9A in the future. In this generation it goes from being a mobile “with just enough, for those who do not demand much” to be an ordinary mobile, almost stepping on the mid-range.

It is a mobile with a large diagonal screen, with a 6.71-inch LCD panel which is crowned by a drop-shaped notch. At the moment we do not know if the screen has HD + or Full HD + resolution, as the company has not revealed the full specification sheet.

redmi10cc

What we do know is that it has Snapdragon 680, one of the latest 4G processors launched by Qualcomm, very recently. That is, 6 nanometers and eight Kryo 265 cores running at 2.4 GHz, compared to 12 nanometers running at up to 2.3 GHz on the previous generation Helio G35. The amount of memory and storage also increases, starting here with 4 GB of RAM and with 64 or 128 GB of storage to match.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C mounts a 50 megapixel rear camera with 2 megapixel secondary sensor. Interestingly, the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the camera module itself, a rather unusual decision these days.

redmi10cc

This time we have again a large capacity battery, 5,000mAh, which should be complemented with fast charging, although we do not have the exact data. The terminal is launched with MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

Versions and prices of the Xiaomi Redmi 10C

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C has been announced first in Nigeria, although it is expected to reach more markets, in some cases under other names. For example, in India it is expected to be the Xiaomi Redmi 10, and it could also be known as the POCO C4. Available colors are blue, green and black and these versions:

  • Xiaomi Redmi 10C 4+64GB: 78,000 naira, 170 euros to change.

  • Xiaomi Redmi 10C 4+128GB: 87,000 naira, 189 euros to change.

