See the list: Huawei announces December patch with fixes for 30 phones with EMUI 11 and 12

Google has already released the December 2022 security package for its mobile phones with several fixes for vulnerabilities and today Huawei is announcing the same update for mobile phones that use EMUI as the operating system. The compatibility list includes 30 models from Huawei and Honor that will receive the patch soon.

Starting with compatible cell phones, we will have 30 smartphones receiving the December 2022 security package that fixes bugs and security holes found in EMUI 11.0.1, 12.0.0 and 12.0.1. Check out the list of all models below:

Cell phones that will receive the December 2022 package

In addition to these models that already receive monthly security updates, Huawei states that the following phones will also be updated with the December 2022 security patch, as they are in the quarterly update group:

problems fixed

According to Huawei, there are 34 vulnerabilities fixed with the December security package, 7 of which have already been fixed by previous updates, but this version accumulates all of them to ensure greater security even for devices that no longer receive monthly updates.

Detailing a little more, there are 19 fixes for Android security holes released by Google, 17 of which are high-level and two medium-level. The remaining 15 are from EMUI ranging from medium to high and even critical affecting the WiFi connection, permission levels, memory writes and system services.

Huawei has not released an exact date, but the aforementioned cell phones should start receiving updates in the coming days, so be sure to check if it is already available to you in Settings > About Phone > Software Update.