Xiaomi records increased sales in cell phones, TVs and appliances amid the global crisis

Xiaomi published this Friday (19) its financial report with data for the 2nd quarter of 2022, boasting good results and revenue growth in different areas. The percentage increases are seen amid difficulties facing the tech sector due to geopolitical conflicts and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. Leading the Russian mobile phone market by hand, company achieved revenue of ¥70.2 billion — about R$53.6 billion in the current conversion. The Chinese manufacturer’s net profit reached 2.1 billion yen, consolidating its position as the third largest global cellphone maker with 13% of sales. market share.

increased-sales-in-cell- -TVs-and- .jpeg" width="660" height="371">

With the support of the Redmi and POCO brands, Xiaomi recorded growth of 1.5 percentage points over the 1st quarter of 2022 when reaching the mark of 39.1 million cell phones sold in the period, with revenue of ¥42.3 billion (about R$32.2 billion). According to the company, there was an increase in popularity in the intermediary segment. - Advertisement - In China, Xiaomi leads the TV market with 2.6 million sales in the last quarter. Gross profit in this segment “increased substantially”, although the company does not disclose specific figures. We know, on the other hand, that this increase is given in the midst of the decline in the market observed in recent months. The new ‘avatars’ arrive on Facebook in comments, Stories and Messenger Still talking about home appliances, the AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) portfolio is registering a sharp growth of 40.7% compared to the same period last year, adding revenue of 526.9 million yen.

Xiaomi highlighted that it has expanded investments in autonomous and robotic driving. With the official presentation of CyberOne, its first humanoid robot after CyberDog, it is no surprise that the Chinese giant has earmarked more than ¥3 billion for research and development in this technological area.

Last week, Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, released some details on how his projects are going for the launch of his first self-driving car. On the occasion, the executive revealed that there are more than 500 employees involved in the development of the vehicle with a total investment of 500 million euros. - Advertisement - Do you own any Xiaomi product? Comment your experience below!

See more!