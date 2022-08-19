“Pasión de gavilanes” continues to stomp on Netflix with the second season

In the absence of I am Betty the Ugly oneanother novel stands as the most watched in : Passion of Hawks. The first season was broadcast between 2003 and 2004 on Colombian television, and gained notoriety again when it entered the “N” giant’s catalog a few years ago. Nearly two decades after its success, the cast led by danna garcia Y mario cimarro returned to fiction with the launch of the second season earlier this year.

For a few weeks, the episodes can be seen on the platform and, Currently, the new installment is positioned in second place in the Top 10 of the most watched non-English speaking series with more than 23.9 million hours viewed . It is only surpassed by the South Korean success Woo, an extraordinary lawyer; and is located above My other self; Alchemy of souls; Good morning, Veronica; Sunrise; season one of Passion of Hawks; an exemplary family Y woman-fragranced coffee.

Danna García and Mario Cimarro returned to life as Norma Elizondo and Juan Reyes, respectively. (Telemundo)

“Three brothers seek to avenge the death of a loved one, but they end up getting emotionally involved with the daughters of the person responsible”, this is how the title is described in the service streaming made up of 188 episodes, from the first part; and the 82 episodes that make up the second season.

the return of Passion of Hawks on television

In the middle of last year, Passion of Hawks marked its return with a new season made up of nearly 100 episodes. The project was in charge of Telemundoand its filming took place in October 2021. Like the original story, the new episodes were mostly set in Colombia . Julio Jimenez Gonzalez and Ivan Martinez Lozano They were in charge of the script and the direction ran by Rodrigo Triana, Sergio Osorio and Camilo Vega, with Marcos Santana, Karen Barroeta and Harold Sánchez.

Almost all of the original cast returned to the production except for George Gao Y Andrea Villarreal, who gave life to Martín Acevedo and Panchita Lopez. These characters were replaced with other stars as per German Quintero Y Constance Hernandez. Originally, the new Colombian TV soap opera was broadcast in February and May of this year, but it only recently reached the catalog of Netflix.

Who did come back? Among the stars that appear within the cast are Mario Cimarro, Danna Garcia, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Paola Rey, Natasha Klauss, Zharick Leon, Michel BrownSergio Goyri, Bernardo Flores, Camila Rojas, Juan Manuel Restrepo, Sebastián Osorio, Yare Santana, Jerónimo Cantillo, Ángel de Miguel, Alejandro López Germán Quintero, Kristina Lilley, Boris Schoemann and Katherine Porto.

