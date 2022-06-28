Pixel 7 Pro, the display will be brighter than the 6 Pro | Rumor

- Advertisement -

Among the aspects of Pixel 7 Pro the most talked about in this period is undoubtedly the display. The rumors continue to give birth to details, and the most interesting aspect for those who are at the window waiting to know new ones on the Google smartphone is that so far more or less everything returns, since there are no rumors that contrast with others.

After all, they draw from the same source, the lines of Android code through which we now discover the Pixel 7 Pro maximum display brightness. And if for example we have already written that between this and that of Pixel 6 Pro there should be no differences in terms of resolution and refresh rate, judging by the kernel of Samsung’s S6E3HC4 panel there will be significant ones in terms of maximum brightness.

200 NIT MORE WHEN THE SUN BEAKS

here are the values of maximum brightness in comparison:

in mode normal : Pixel 7 Pro: 600 nits Pixel 6 Pro: 500 nits

in mode HBM (the one that the phone usually sets automatically in the sunniest contexts): Pixel 7 Pro: 1,000 nits Pixel 6 Pro: 800 nit

The peak of 1,000 nit under conditions where the greatest possible visibility to the customer is to be achieved should be achieved also from the panels produced by BOEa company that together with Samsung would supply the panels (driver abbreviations P10 And C10) to equip Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Confirmed once again the fact that the Pixel 7 Pro display resolution can be scaled from Quad HD + to Full HD + and will support HLG HDR, but refresh rate cannot reach the minimum of 1 Hz as in the more advanced LTPO OLEDs. This means that, as on the current top of the range, the Pixel 7 Pro screen will also be able to range from 120 Hz peak to 10 Hz minimum frequency which the kernel will set to save power on static screens.