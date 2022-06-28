HomeMobileAndroidPixel 7 Pro, the display will be brighter than the 6 Pro...

Pixel 7 Pro, the display will be brighter than the 6 Pro | Rumor

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
1656253392 1040621.jpeg
1656253392 1040621.jpeg
- Advertisement -

 

Among the aspects of Pixel 7 Pro the most talked about in this period is undoubtedly the display. The rumors continue to give birth to details, and the most interesting aspect for those who are at the window waiting to know new ones on the Google smartphone is that so far more or less everything returns, since there are no rumors that contrast with others.

After all, they draw from the same source, the lines of Android code through which we now discover the Pixel 7 Pro maximum display brightness. And if for example we have already written that between this and that of Pixel 6 Pro there should be no differences in terms of resolution and refresh rate, judging by the kernel of Samsung’s S6E3HC4 panel there will be significant ones in terms of maximum brightness.

[mb_related_posts1]

200 NIT MORE WHEN THE SUN BEAKS

here are the values of maximum brightness in comparison:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: when you go “beyond ” in everything (even in the price). The review

  • in mode normal:
    • Pixel 7 Pro: 600 nits
    • Pixel 6 Pro: 500 nits
  • in mode HBM (the one that the phone usually sets automatically in the sunniest contexts):
    • Pixel 7 Pro: 1,000 nits
    • Pixel 6 Pro: 800 nit

The peak of 1,000 nit under conditions where the greatest possible visibility to the customer is to be achieved should be achieved also from the panels produced by BOEa company that together with Samsung would supply the panels (driver abbreviations P10 And C10) to equip Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Confirmed once again the fact that the Pixel 7 Pro display resolution can be scaled from Quad HD + to Full HD + and will support HLG HDR, but refresh rate cannot reach the minimum of 1 Hz as in the more advanced LTPO OLEDs. This means that, as on the current top of the range, the Pixel 7 Pro screen will also be able to range from 120 Hz peak to 10 Hz minimum frequency which the kernel will set to save power on static screens.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Communication

The new MacBook Pro hides a nasty secret: Apple’s bad decision

When Apple introduced the new MacBook Pro with its new M2 chip, we were...
Android

These are the settings that I activate in a new mobile as soon as I configure it and that are extremely practical

After years starting several mobiles from scratch every month, I have finally...
Tech News

Bitcoin will hit a new high in 2023

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

Intel markets “Atlas Canyon”, the cheapest NUC

The Intel Atlas Canyon are now available and are an outstanding series since they...

More like this

Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Apple

Facebook Watch is no longer available on Apple TV

Facebook Watch for tvOS it seems to have come to an end. As...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...

© 2021 voonze.com.