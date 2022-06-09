The Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro arrive in Spain

have already passed just over a couple of months since the presentation of the Black Shark 5 family, the new generation of smartphones clearly aimed at the growing segment of gaming smartphones, and that both in terms of performance and design fit like a glove in that market. However, until now they had not yet debuted in our market, so we expected their arrival at any moment.

And finally, at an event that took place in Madrid and with the presence of well-known youtubers from the world of video games and esports, the company has announced that they are already available in Spain, although only part of the family arrives. As you will remember, when it was announced we talked about three models, Black Shark 5, 5 RS and 5 Pro, and it is the first and third that arrive in Spain. These are its specifications:

Black Shark 5 and Black Shark 5 Pro: technical specifications

BlackShark 5 BlackShark 5 Pro Screen AMOLED 6.67 inches FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400, 20: 9), 144 hertz, 394 PPP, DCI-P3 OLED 6.67 inches FullHD + (1,080 x 2,400, 20: 9), 144 hertz, 394 PPP, DCI-P3, HDR 10 + SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU adreno 660 adreno 730 RAM 8/12 gigabyte LPDDR5 8/12/16 gigabyte LPDDR5 Storage 128/256 gigabyte UFS 3.1 128/256 gigabyte UFS 3.1 connectivity Dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB C 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB C Drums 4,650 milliamps with 120-watt fast charge 4,650 milliamps with 120-watt fast charge main chamber Main sensor 64 megapixels f / 1.79, wide angle 8 megapixels f / 2.2, macro 5 megapixels f / 2.4 Main: 108 megapixels f / 1.75, wide angle 8 megapixels f / 2.2, macro 5 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 20 megapixels f/2.45 20 megapixels f/2.45 Dimensions and weight 163.83 x 76.35 x 9.9 millimeters, 220 grams 163.83 x 76.35 x 9.9 millimeters, 220 grams

As you can see, at first glance there are not too many differences between the Black Shark 5 and its brother the 5 Pro, although there are enough to justify its separation into two different models. The main one, of course, is found in its SoCsince the 5 mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, an interesting evolution of the Snapdragon 865+, while the Black Shark 5 Pro jumps to the latest generation, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Another difference between the two models is found in the total amount of RAM they can equip, point at which the Black Shark 5 goes up to 12 gigabytes, while the 5 Pro goes a step further, offering up to 16 gigabytes, in both cases the LPDDR5 type. It is worth taking a moment to think about smartphones with the same amount of RAM that include not a few computers dedicated to gaming.

we also see a difference in the main camera, since the “small” mounts a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.79 number, while the Black Shark 5 Pro also goes further in this regard, with a 108-pixel f/1.75 sensor. In both models, the main sensor is accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens. There are no differences in the front, which in both cases is 20 megapixels with f 2.5 number.

The screens are quite similar, although in this case we find another difference, the type of panel mounted. The Black Shark 5 opts for an AMOLED screen, while the 5 Pro opts for an OLED panel. In both cases, its size is 6.67 inches with FullHD + resolution (1080 x 2400 dots) in a 20:9 aspect ratio and a density of 394 dots per inch. Its refresh rate is 144 hertz.

The new Black Shark 5 are already available on the manufacturer’s website and at the main distributors, and these are their prices depending on the configurations:

BlackShark 5

8 gigabytes + 128 gigabytes: €549

12 gigabytes + 256 gigabytes: €649

BlackShark 5 Pro