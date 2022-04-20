Tech News

Meta initiatives for the celebration of Earth Day

By: Brian Adam

Meta is carrying out a series of initiatives related to the protection of the environment and the fight against climate change, framed in the celebration of Earth Day, which will take place this coming Friday, April 22.

Highlights the expansion of its nonprofit donations feature, which will now also be available for Reels, its own TikTok rival, on Instagram.

Hereinafter, users from more than 30 countries will be able to create fundraising events in Reels on Instagram for users to make their donations to organizations of their choice responsible for promoting the protection of the environment and the fight against climate change.

Reels on Instagram

Of all participating non-profit entities include The Ocean Cleanup, World Wildlife Fund and Sheldrick Wildlife Trustbeing the organizations that have received the most donations from interested users.

It should be noted that the donation function has been available for some time for Stories and for live broadcasts that take place on Instagram.

According to Meta (formerly Facebook Inc), users usually spend less than 20 dollars in their donations, having collected more than 150 million dollars in donations made by more than 4 million people, both on Facebook and Instagram.

Everything donated goes directly to the selected organizations, where Meta is responsible for the payment processing costs.

And on the other hand, Meta will bring more functions to its Climate Science Center, where it will expose data on the situation and initiatives that users themselves can do in their day to day to mitigate it.

There will also be stickers and profile frames in support of environmental causes on its many properties (WhatsApp stays out), subsidize the program to combat climate misinformation, as well as fund a project to help journalists based in Asia to develop their work on sustainability issues.

