Windows 12? Microsoft launches “Canary” channel for early testing of future versions of the system

Microsoft announced major changes to its public testing program for future versions of its operating system in a blog post on Monday. The main novelty is the launch of a new test channel for Windows that will be called “Canary” – similar to the title of experiments with Edge, for example. Completing nine years of existence, the Windows Insider Program currently has three channels: Dev, Beta and Release Preview. With the addition of a “Canary” version, users will be able to test operating system code much earlierand in that branch, will possibly be able to experience Windows 12 features.

"The new channel will be the place to preview platform changes that require a longer lead time before being released to customers," explains Amanda Langowski, Windows Insider Program Lead, in an official Microsoft blog post. Operating system builds will be released to subscribers of the new channel at a faster pace, and should allow users to test out major new software releases planned for the distant future, such as important Windows kernel changes and new APIsas exemplified by Langowski.

Microsoft warns that Canary channel updates are released shortly after they are compiled, so little validation is done by the team before their availability to the public. This means that builds can be even more unstable and prone to critical bugs than builds released in the Dev channel. Builds released to subscribers in the Canary channel will be identified by the build number “25000”, while the Dev channel will now receive updates with the build number “23000” and will become more stable as the new channel will be first to receive the great news and feature concepts for Windows. In some cases, features and experiences may reach Canary before reaching the Dev channel, however, Dev will provide better platform stability, which is why we recommend most testers to join this channel. As we approach launch, these experiences will also make their way to the Beta channel.