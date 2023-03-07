5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech NewsApple's Official MagSafe Charger Is Back on Sale for Just $32

Apple’s Official MagSafe Charger Is Back on Sale for Just $32

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
apple magsafe charger.png
apple magsafe charger.png
- Advertisement -

if you’re looking for a new wireless charger for your iPhone, Woot is offering a deal on Apple’s first-party MagSafe Charger that’s worth considering. The magnetic charger is available for just $32 there, a near-20% saving compared with the Apple Store and the best price we’ve seen so far this year. Not only does this nifty charger conveniently snap on the back of your device, but it also provides faster wireless charging than most third-party options. This offer is available for four days or while supplies last, and we’ve seen it sell out quickly in the past at this sort of price. 

When I made the switch from Android to Apple in 2021, I opted for an iPhone 12 Pro Max and never looked back. Even when I lost my phone, I went and bought the iPhone 13 and continued to use it with my MagSafe charger. And I don’t regret the decision at all: The phone and charger have a perfect place in my at-home office setup. While there may be thousands of different iPhone chargers out there on the market, there’s nothing quite like the first-party Apple version that is designed to work seamlessly with your iPhone, and many iPhone cases are now built around this technology. 

- Advertisement -

You can attach this charger to iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models, and enjoy faster wireless charging up to 15 watts. It’s also compatible with regular Qi devices, meaning it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. Note, however, that this charger doesn’t come with the block that you’ll need with the compatible USB-C input.

Why do thousands leave WhatsApp to use Signal? There is a detail in this app that attracts everyone’s attention
  • TAGS

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi launches a curious fan that… doesn’t need a plug to work!

surprise from Xiaomi. From time to time, the Asian company releases products...
Apps

Is it a crime to spy on your partner’s mobile?

It is possible that you have ever been tempted to look at your partner's...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.