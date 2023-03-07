iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may not have 120Hz LTPO panel and Always On, says rumor

According to more recent rumors from China, Apple should keep its policy of delivering the best components and features only on the Pro model iPhones unchanged.
Sources working in the Cupertino company’s supply chain revealed on Tuesday that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus must not have a display with LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate. That is, something similar to what happened with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.
Thus, despite using OLED LTPS technology, ordinary iPhones will continue to fail to deliver a very important feature, something that will likely “fatten” sales of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.
The same sources also comment that the lack of an LTPO panel should make the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus don’t have another important feature: the Always on Display.
The use of LTPO technology – which Apple calls Pro Motion – makes Always On use less energy and become viable on the iPhone. However, the lack of this type of display in common models ends up causing them to be without the AOD, since the feature is directly linked to the LTPO.
As a result, iPhone 15 and 15 Plus users must settle for the OLED display that offers the classic 60 Hz.
Apple has already closed deals to supply screens for the iPhone 15 line. Details will be defined soon and mass production should start at the same time. The only certainty we have at the moment is that only the Pro variants will have a 120Hz LTPO panel.
As is standard, Apple has not commented on the matter. Therefore, we emphasize that everything should be considered as just another market rumor.