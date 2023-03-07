iPhone 15 and 15 Plus may not have 120Hz LTPO panel and Always On, says rumor

According to more recent rumors from China, Apple should keep its policy of delivering the best components and features only on the Pro model iPhones unchanged.

Sources working in the Cupertino company’s supply chain revealed on Tuesday that the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus must not have a display with LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate. That is, something similar to what happened with the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus.

Thus, despite using OLED LTPS technology, ordinary iPhones will continue to fail to deliver a very important feature, something that will likely “fatten” sales of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.