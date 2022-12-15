EA publishes 2022: Year in Gaming report with details on its franchises and players

With the year 2022 coming to a close, Electronic Arts has released its fiscal year report, bringing details about its more than 600 million players around the world. Titled 2022: Year in Gaming, it showcases how the community has experienced EA titles. Not just time played, but content, achievements unlocked, rankings and connections forged.

EA’s community has grown in 2022, bringing in millions of new players from all regions of the world. Of this total, 27.2% came from Asia and the Pacific, 24.9% from Europe, 23.5% from Latin and South America and 12.8% from North America.

For the second consecutive year, EA Sports FIFA and Apex Legends were EA’s most popular franchises for the year. With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it’s no surprise that EA Sports FIFA Mobile was played in over 200 countries and became the company’s most popular mobile series of the year.

In total, EA Sports FIFA players scored more than 32 billion goals in the year, while “GG” or “good game” was used 9 million times in September in the Apex Legends game. In EA Sports F1, more than 218 million races were played, with friendly competition standing out in 2022.

With EA dedicated to delivering interactive entertainment and services to more players across multiple platforms around the world, portfolio additions like Golf Clash have logged more than 5.7 million hole-in-ones, while 380 million rooms have been created in Design Home .

Another big highlight of 2022 is the beloved The Sims franchise. It had a busy year, filled with announcements, which saw its player base grow considerably. With The Sims 4 going free, confirmation of new content for the future and the reveal of the next generation, Project Rene, the series recorded its highest number of players to date.

This year alone, The Sims 4 players spent 1.4 billion hours on the title. This year, in partnership with The It Gets Better Project and GLAAD, the game introduced custom pronouns, bringing a safe and inclusive environment for all fans.

On September 5, Madden NFL recorded the highest daily player count just before the start of the season. In Kings Canyon, Bloodhound unlocked the most abilities of any Legend on mobile.