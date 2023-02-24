Where to find ‘The Last of Us’ on sale: Buy the video game that inspired the hit HBO Max series

UPDATE: Feb. 21, 2023, 11:05 a.m. EST This story has been updated with the latest availability info. Here are some quick links:

Translating a beloved video game franchise to TV or film is a famously dicey move. But so far, HBO appears to have done the almost impossible with its adaptation of Naughty Dog’s 2013 masterpiece The Last of Us, churning out an outstanding show with a stellar cast while staying true to the soul and mechanics of its source material. (Read Mashable entertainment reporter Belen Edwards’ review for the full scoop.) In fact, the show has been such a hit that HBO’s decided to renew it for a second season.

If you’re itching to boot up a PlayStation ahead of the first season finale on March 12, you’re in luck: Most versions of the acclaimed third-person survival horror game and its sequel are on sale this week. Here’s a quick rundown of all your buying options (in order of release date) and their online availability at the time of publication.

The Last of Us (2013)

Meet Joel and Ellie.

Credit: Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment

A PS3 release, the original TLOU earned a slew of awards and quickly solidified itself as one of the greatest PlayStation exclusives to date. (Read our review from the Mashable archives.) It’s best as a collector’s item nowadays, since there are better-looking remasters and remakes available, but you can still play it if you’ve held onto an old console.

A few used copies were available on Amazon(Opens in a new tab) for around $33 when we last checked; you can also try your luck on eBay(Opens in a new tab).

The Last of Us Remastered (2014)

Credit: Naughty Dog / Sony Computer Entertainment

Naughty Dog gave the game a minor facelift for the PS4 a year after launch in the form of TLOU Remastered. This one includes the single-player campaign in full 1080p with improved visuals, higher-res character models, and several gameplay updates, plus an expansion pack called The Last of Us: Left Behind(Opens in a new tab) that adds several chapters about Ellie’s backstory. There are also two bonus maps for the game’s Factions multiplayer mode — Reddit says it’s still alive and kicking(Opens in a new tab), for what it’s worth.

PlayStation Plus Premium(Opens in a new tab) subscribers can download TLOU Remastered for free. Otherwise, you can snag a new copy of the game on sale at Best Buy(Opens in a new tab) for $9.99 (normally $19.99) or a pre-owned copy via GameStop(Opens in a new tab) for $8.99. The PlayStation Store(Opens in a new tab) had it in stock at full price the last time we looked, while Amazon(Opens in a new tab) and Target(Opens in a new tab)‘s inventories have both been wiped since the show premiered on Jan 15.

The Last of Us Part II (2020)

Credit: Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Set five years after Joel and Ellie’s original post-apocalyptic journey out west, TLOU‘s grueling but gorgeous sequel lived up to players’ astronomically high expectations, nabbing over 300 Game of the Year awards to become the most-awarded game(Opens in a new tab) in history. (It was only just dethroned(Opens in a new tab) by Elden Ring.) Note that the first season of the HBO series only covers the events of the first game; the just-announced second season will presumably dip into this one.

There are two editions available for the PS4, with a free performance patch(Opens in a new tab) for PS5:

Standard Edition

The base game of TLOU2 retails for $39.99, but you can get it on sale at Best Buy(Opens in a new tab) or GameStop(Opens in a new tab) for only $9.99 (an impressive 75% off). It’s currently listed for $24.50 at Walmart(Opens in a new tab), stuck at full price in the PlayStation Store(Opens in a new tab), and sold out at Amazon(Opens in a new tab) and Target(Opens in a new tab).

Digital Deluxe Edition

Upgrade to the Deluxe Edition through the PlayStation Store(Opens in a new tab) for a digital soundtrack, a mini digital art book, a dynamic theme for your console, and a set of six exclusive PSN avatars. It’s on sale there for $34.99 until Thursday, March 2, which works out to a 30% savings.

The Last of Us Part I (2022)

Re-meet Joel and Ellie.

Credit: Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Naughty Dog re-revisited the first TLOU game last year for a PS5 remake that features a complete visual overhaul and modernized gameplay with new controls, new enemy AI, enhanced combat, haptic feedback, 3D audio, and more accessibility options. (Psst: It’s coming to PC(Opens in a new tab) next month.) Like TLOU Remastered, it also includes the Left Behind single-player DLC.

Choose from two editions:

Standard Edition

You can score a free two-hour trial of the base game with a PS Plus Premium(Opens in a new tab) subscription, or buy it on sale through Amazon(Opens in a new tab), Best Buy(Opens in a new tab), GameStop(Opens in a new tab), or Walmart(Opens in a new tab) for $49.99. (That’s $20 off its MSRP.) It’s in stock at full price in the PlayStation Store(Opens in a new tab) and sold out at Target(Opens in a new tab).

Digital Deluxe Edition

This version sets the player up for success with early unlocks of skill upgrades, weapon upgrades, weapon skins, a gameplay filter, and a speedrun mode. It’s up for grabs in the PlayStation Store(Opens in a new tab) for $79.99.