Vivaldi now lets you listen to YouTube in the background on Android

Surely more than once you have tried a trick that allows you to listen to YouTube in the background on your mobile, without having to go through a premium subscription.

If so, you are in luck, since there is a new option that you can take into account to listen to YouTube while you move to other sections of the mobile or have the screen turned off. Vivaldi web browser brings that novelty with its latest update for Android, along with other exciting features.

So you can listen to YouTube in the background with Vivaldi

The new version of Vivaldi for Android improves performance so you can browse without lag even when you have many tabs open. And it also adds an interesting multimedia playback function, which will be useful if you use the browser to play audio on different platforms, for example, YouTube.

An option that you will find in the browser as “Allow background audio playback”. That is to say, you will be able to listen to the audio from YouTube, or from any other platform, even when you are in another tab of the browser, use other apps or have the mobile screen turned off.

So the video playback will not pause when you exit the tab, but will continue until you close the tab or stop the audio. In the meantime, you’ll see Android’s little audio player show up with audio information and basic controls to pause, skip forward, and skip back.

One detail to keep in mind is that this option is not activated by default, so you will have to enable it. To do this, go to the browser settings and under the “General” section look for the option “Allow playback in the background”. On the other hand, another practical function that is implemented in this new version of Vivaldi is the one that allows you to block the automatic reproduction of videos.

Surely it has happened to you that you have entered websites and videos automatically begin to be played as part of the advertising or the content inserted in the page. Vivaldi helps you avoid this with the “Play videos automatically” option. It is an option that is blocked by default in the web browser, so you will not have to take any action to take advantage of this feature, although you can revert this option from the settings.