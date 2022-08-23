WhatsApp will allow you to see the States without leaving the chats

- Advertisement -

Until now, to see who has published a Status on WhatsApp – those contents that disappear 24 hours after being published – you have to go to the specific tab enabled for them.

The new functionality of WhatsApp is currently in the testing phase

However, WhatsApp is working on a new functionality that will you to see status updates -which in reality are nothing more than the “stories” of WhatsApp- without having to leave the chat list.

At the moment, it is about a feature under development, not officially confirmed by WhatsAppbut it is already available for some users of the beta version 2.22.18.17 of WhatsApp for Android, as WABetaInfo has learned.

Generally, the instant messaging application begins to test its new features months before launching them in the test versions of the app, to improve bugs and test the impact they have on users. If the results are satisfactory, it ends up officially launching them.

In this case, when it becomes available to the more than 2,000 million users that WhatsApp has around the world, it will be easier to see the status of our friends, without having to leave the conversation we are having.

Thus, when a friend uploads a Status, it will also be seen in the chat list. If you tap on their profile picture you will also be able to see their update, in a very similar way to what happens on WhatsApp, since a green circle will be displayed around their profile picture on WhatsApp to warn that they have uploaded new content to the .

As we say, at the moment there is no exact launch date for the new functionality. We will have to be attentive and of course we will inform you as soon as this tool is officially launched, which will make WhatsApp an environment even more similar to Instagram.