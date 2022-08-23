personalize your iphone: change the sound it makes when charging

- Advertisement -

If you have a iPhone surely you are always looking for how to make it different from the rest. One of the ways is to use personal wallpapers, and another is to change the sounds that are played when performing an action. If you want to modify the load itself, we tell you how to get it.

Every time you plug the power cable into the Apple smartphone, a tone sounds that is completely characteristic… but that may not be to your liking or you want to change it because you are already bored. To achieve this, you must get an additional application that is free and developed by Apple. This is called shortcuts and can be obtained at this link from the official store of the Cupertino company. Without them, it is difficult to get what we say using any of the files that you have saved in the memory of the iPhone.

It is used for all types of charges with the iPhone

This is important, this is because whether using the cable to charge or the wireless option, the sound you set will be the one that plays. Therefore, the breadth in the use of the change that you make is quite important. Therefore, you must be sure of what you will do (although, yes, everything is completely reversible in case you wish).

What you have to do is what you see in the list below:

Once you have the Shortcuts app installed, open it and select the Automation tab.

Now, in the upper right part you will see an icon with the “+” symbol that you have to use. Next, select the Create a personal automation option.

You will see a list on the screen where you have to find Charger and when you do, tap on it. Now you have to set the settings that you want it to run: whether it sounds when connected to power and, of course, whether you want a custom sound to be used. You can even set another ringtone for when you unplug iPhone from power or wireless charger.

Click Next, and then click Add Action. You have already established the new configuration and with this you are finished.

The truth is it’s not particularly complicated achieve the objective of changing the sound of the iPhone when charging, despite having to resort to an additional application (which, being from Apple itself, is totally safe). Of course, if you want everything to go back to normal in the sound, you just have to remove the automatic action you’ve created in the Shortcuts app.

