WhatsApp: The ability to edit sent messages comes to iOS

WhatsApp has been working on changes for both the beta version of Windows and the stable version on iOS. With the first, the number of participants in group video calls expands, while the second is decidedly more important as it is expanding the pending editing function of sent messages.

WHARTSAPP BETA, NEWS ON WINDOWS

Let’s start with the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Windows, 2.2324.1.0, which introduces the possibility of create video calls with up to 32 people. Previously, the Windows app supported group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. However, with this update, some beta testers now have the ability to join larger video calls. iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island will display real-time match scores on iOS 16.1 In addition to this novelty, some users they claim that they can share screen content during a video callwhile for others have video messaging enabled. These are functions in limited number of tests, but it is clear that there are movements in this direction. If you are a beta tester and have not received this update yet, please know that it will be rolled out gradually to more users over the next few days. WhatsApp’s decision to introduce video calls with up to 32 people in the Windows app is in line with the company’s goal of providing improved communication options to its users.

WHATSAPP ON IOS: EDIT MESSAGES AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE

WhatsApp has released a new stable update for iOS with the build number 23.12.76, the main novelty of which is the ability to edit messages. We can therefore officially say that deployment for all users has started. The arrival of the novelty had already been anticipated in May, but evidently its implementation took longer than expected. With message editing, users can fix typos or mistakes in their messages without having to delete and resend them. We had been talking about it for months and had already identified it in the betas, but now the mention in the changelog clearly indicates the introduction at a public level. In addition to editing messages, the ability to add a call shortcut to the calendar app is also mentioned.



