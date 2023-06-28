IDC Brasil study reveals drop in wearables sales in the 1st quarter of 2023

Data released by IDC Europe point to a 8.7% drop in the sale of wearable devices in the 1st quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. In total, more than 1.2 million wearables were sold in the first 90 days, including smartwatches, smartbands and wireless headphones.
In the case of the fall, the records show the following: 77,983 units of fitbands (-44.5%), 91,035 of advanced smartwatches (-44.9%), 78,794 of basic smartwatches (-25.1%), 183,472 of headphones over-ear (-11.08%), 325,098 of in-ear headphones (-4.9%) and 150,761 of earwears/others (-4.8%).
This information is part of the study IDC Tracker Europe Wearables Q12023which despite showing a sharp drop in sales also shows signs of recovery in this market
While some device models showed a decline in the number of units sold, others outperformed and achieved a positive balance in the period, such as the TWS headphones that recorded growth of 45.3% reaching 303,191.
In the 1st quarter of 2023, wearables (gray and official market together) moved BRL 991.2 million, 19.7% less than in the same period of 2022. When broken down by category, the result was divided into BRL 356, 27 million for advanced smartwatches (-34.2%), R$96.6 million for basic smartwatches (-30.4%) and R$22.95 million for fitbands (-50%).
Preliminary data for the 2nd quarter of 2023 indicate an increase of 11.1% in the sector compared to the previous period, so it is possible that this segment will be heated up again after a drop at the beginning of the year.
“Among the main factors driving this recovery is the increased willingness of consumers to purchase wearable accessories, greater appeal from established manufacturers and the entry of more brands into the Europeian market. In addition, the greater availability of products at increasingly lower prices compared to previous years can be decisive in the purchase decision, as well as the introduction of new features and functions in the various types of devices”, predicts Andréia Chopra, Research analyst and Consumer Devices Consulting at IDC Brasil.
Do you intend to invest in a wearable in the coming months? Tell us, comment!