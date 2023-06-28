IDC Brasil study reveals drop in wearables sales in the 1st quarter of 2023

Data released by IDC Europe point to a 8.7% drop in the sale of wearable devices in the 1st quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. In total, more than 1.2 million wearables were sold in the first 90 days, including smartwatches, smartbands and wireless headphones.

In the case of the fall, the records show the following: 77,983 units of fitbands (-44.5%), 91,035 of advanced smartwatches (-44.9%), 78,794 of basic smartwatches (-25.1%), 183,472 of headphones over-ear (-11.08%), 325,098 of in-ear headphones (-4.9%) and 150,761 of earwears/others (-4.8%).

This information is part of the study IDC Tracker Europe Wearables Q12023which despite showing a sharp drop in sales also shows signs of recovery in this market