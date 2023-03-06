WhatsApp is updated to get along much better with tablets… and it was about time

- Advertisement -

Good news if you are one of those who have a tablet and use it regularly. As has just been revealed, has already begun rolling out an update for Android that allows you to see the application interface perfectly adjusted for this type of device. Therefore, goodbye to the adjustment of the mobile app… which did not meet the needs of the users. The truth is that with the arrival of the Multi-device function in the messaging application, it didn’t make much sense not to have a version of the app adapted to get the most out of the large screens of . Obviously, the firm owned by Meta was working on it, and now it is possible to use the development in question as long as you have access to the test versions for Android, of course. The changes that come with this version of WhatsApp Well, the truth is that not much has been known in the company when it comes to thinking about the interface change that was necessary. They have simply been based on what already exists in the web version of the application (or in the desktop clients). That is to say, the screen has been divided in two to be able to see twice as many things and in this way that in devices with panels of 10 inches or more, you can see everything in a broader and cleaner way. On the left side you can see all the chats that are active and, in addition, it is where the headband is located that allows access to calls or statuses. In this way, it can be said that it is similar to what would be seen on the initial screen of the mobile app. On the right is where shared messages or files appear once something on the left is selected. Therefore, everything is much more useful and meaningful. But, as we have said, there is not a great novelty with the adjustment for tablets. By the way, everything we have indicated looks the same whether you have the tablet oriented vertically or horizontally. Consequently, there are no changes depending on the way you use the device. Test phase, but well finished It is important to be clear that you can only try the new WhatsApp interface for tablets if you are one of those who have access to the beta versions of the application. In any case, while waiting for the same thing to happen for the iPad, it shouldn’t take long for this development to be available to everyone because it works simply perfectly. >