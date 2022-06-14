Whatsapp, data transfer from Android to iOS finally arrives (in beta)

Whatsapp has finally announced the implementation of the feature that will allow iPhone users to migrate their instant messaging app data using Switch to iOS. This possibility will be offered only during the setup phase of an iPhone in addition to all the other data migration functions from Android.
The Whatsapp data migration function from Android to iOS, whose existence was discovered at the beginning of the year in the app code, will initially be offered only to participants in the Whatsapp beta program, with a progressive release, and then extended to all in the next weeks. Data transfer, unlike traditional backups, it will not happen through the cloud but via a direct Wi-Fi connectiondefinitely safer.
This is the comment of Mark Zuckerbergfounder and CEO of Meta, the company to which Whatsapp belongs:
We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer chat history, photos, videos and voicemails between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is one of the most requested features. Last year we rolled out this iPhone to Android capability and now we’ve added Android to iPhone support as well.
In order to use this feature, you will need to have iOS 15.5 or later installed. The migration execution time will be related to the amount of data to be transferred. Both the Android source device and the iPhone must remain powered on throughout the process which will transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media files and settings. Call history or display name cannot be transferred.
Once the migration is complete, in case you need to get rid of your old Android smartphone, Apple offers users the option to recycle it for free by taking it to an Apple Store.
Here’s what you need to be able to migrate Whatsapp data from an Android smartphone to iPhone:
- Android Lollipop OS, SDK 21 or later or Android 5 or later installed on the Android device
- iOS 15.5 or later installed on iPhone
- Switch to iOS app installed on the Android phone
- WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or later on the new device
- WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or later on the old device
- Use the same phone number as the old phone on the new device
- IPhone must be factory new or factory reset to pair with Switch to iOS app and move data from Android phone
- Both devices must be connected to a power source
- Both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network or the Android device must be connected to the iPhone hotspot
- Open the Switch to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the onscreen instructions
- A code will appear on the iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on the Android phone
- Touch Continue and follow the onscreen instructions
- Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen
- Tap START on the Android phone and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You will be disconnected from the Android phone once the data is prepared
- Tap NEXT to return to the Switch to iOS app
- Tap CONTINUE to transfer data from Android phone to iPhone and wait for the switch to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete
- Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store
- Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on the old device
- Tap Start when prompted and allow the process to complete
- Once the new device has been activated, your chats and messages will be visible
- Data is not transferred to cloud storage following migration until an iCloud backup is created
- WhatsApp cannot see the transferred data
- The Android phone will still contain your data unless you delete WhatsApp or reset the device
- Switch to iOS | Android | Google Play Store, Free
