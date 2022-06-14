Whatsapp, data transfer from Android to iOS finally arrives (in beta)

Whatsapp has finally announced the implementation of the feature that will allow iPhone users to migrate their instant messaging app data using Switch to iOS. This possibility will be offered only during the setup phase of an iPhone in addition to all the other data migration functions from Android.

The Whatsapp data migration function from Android to iOS, whose existence was discovered at the beginning of the year in the app code, will initially be offered only to participants in the Whatsapp beta program, with a progressive release, and then extended to all in the next weeks. Data transfer, unlike traditional backups, it will not happen through the cloud but via a direct Wi-Fi connectiondefinitely safer.

This is the comment of Mark Zuckerbergfounder and CEO of Meta, the company to which Whatsapp belongs:

We are adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer chat history, photos, videos and voicemails between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption. This is one of the most requested features. Last year we rolled out this iPhone to Android capability and now we’ve added Android to iPhone support as well.

In order to use this feature, you will need to have iOS 15.5 or later installed. The migration execution time will be related to the amount of data to be transferred. Both the Android source device and the iPhone must remain powered on throughout the process which will transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media files and settings. Call history or display name cannot be transferred.

Once the migration is complete, in case you need to get rid of your old Android smartphone, Apple offers users the option to recycle it for free by taking it to an Apple Store.