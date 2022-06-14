There are already 124 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will be updated to MIUI 13.5: find out if your phone is on the list

Xiaomi decided some time ago that an intermediate version of its proprietary layer was going to be introduced. MIUI I wasn’t going to jump directly from MIUI 13 to MIUI 14 but a jump was established halfway with the official version number. MIUI 13.5 was announced and with it the first official list of phones that were going to be updated was given.

As usually happens in these cases, some models were already out of the round of updates but it seems that the list is going to increase. Based on Android 12, the number of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will receive MIUI 13.5 will be much higher than expected and we leave you the complete list below, updated to June 2022.

The list grows from 56 to 124: more than double

In principle, there were a total of 56 mobiles distributed between the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO lines and that they were going to receive MIUI 13.5. They stayed out of history like the Xiaomi Mi 9 that broke so much in Spain for price, and that in fact were the last before the general price increase of the company’s high ranges.

Now, updating the list as of June, the firm increases the number of devices compatible with MIUI 13.5 based on Android 12 as follows. The Xiaomi phones compatible with the update are now 41, the Redmis amount to 62 models, and the POCOs will be 21 phones in total. yesadding them all, 124 phones Xiaomi spread all over the planet.

The list is as follows.

Xiaomi models that will receive MIUI 13.5

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12X

Xiaomi 12Ultra

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimension Edition

Xiaomi 12Lite

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi Mi 11 LE

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi MIX 4

Xiaomi MIX FOLD

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2

Xiaomi Civic

Xiaomi Civic 1S

Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

XiaomiPad 5

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G

Redmi models that will receive MIUI 13.5

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 11SE

Redmi Note 11 4G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T Japan

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

RedmiNote 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9 5G

Redmi Note 9T 5G

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Gaming

Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i Pro

Redmi K40S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro+

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Gaming

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10X 4G

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10A

Redmi 10 Power

redmi 10

Redmi 10 (India)

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Redmi 10 2022

Redmi 9T

Redmi 9 Power

redmi 9

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi Note 11E

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro

Redmi Note 11T Pro+

POCO models that will receive MIUI 13.5

LITTLE M2

POCO M2 Reloaded

LITTLE M3

POCO M4 Pro 4G

LITTLE M4 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M2 Pro

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

LITTLE X2

POCO X3 NFC

LITTLE X3

POCO X3 Pro

POCO X3 GT

POCO X4 GT

POCO X4 GT Pro

LITTLE F4

LITTLE F3

LITTLE F3 GT

LITTLE C40

LITTLE C40+

It seems from the list of discarded phones and that of those that pass the cut, all those Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that had not already come out of Android 12 have been left out of the new update. The same way, those ‘eligible’ to receive MIUI 13 have all jumped on the bandwagon. It will be a matter of time before the different OTAs begin to arrive.

