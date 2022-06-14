There are already 124 Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will be updated to MIUI 13.5: find out if your phone is on the list

Xiaomi decided some time ago that an intermediate version of its proprietary layer was going to be introduced. MIUI I wasn’t going to jump directly from MIUI 13 to MIUI 14 but a jump was established halfway with the official version number. MIUI 13.5 was announced and with it the first official list of phones that were going to be updated was given.
As usually happens in these cases, some models were already out of the round of updates but it seems that the list is going to increase. Based on Android 12, the number of Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that will receive MIUI 13.5 will be much higher than expected and we leave you the complete list below, updated to June 2022.
The list grows from 56 to 124: more than double
In principle, there were a total of 56 mobiles distributed between the Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO lines and that they were going to receive MIUI 13.5. They stayed out of history like the Xiaomi Mi 9 that broke so much in Spain for price, and that in fact were the last before the general price increase of the company’s high ranges.
Now, updating the list as of June, the firm increases the number of devices compatible with MIUI 13.5 based on Android 12 as follows. The Xiaomi phones compatible with the update are now 41, the Redmis amount to 62 models, and the POCOs will be 21 phones in total. yesadding them all, 124 phones Xiaomi spread all over the planet.
The list is as follows.
Xiaomi models that will receive MIUI 13.5
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12X
- Xiaomi 12Ultra
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimension Edition
- Xiaomi 12Lite
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi Mi 11 LE
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11i
- Xiaomi 11i
- Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 11X
- Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi MIX 4
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD
- Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2
- Xiaomi Civic
- Xiaomi Civic 1S
- Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10S
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- XiaomiPad 5
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro
- Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 5G
Redmi models that will receive MIUI 13.5
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 11 5G
- Redmi Note 11SE
- Redmi Note 11 4G
- Redmi Note 11T 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro5G
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11S 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Redmi Note 10S
- Redmi Note 10 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10T 5G
- Redmi Note 10T Japan
- Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
- RedmiNote 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 9S
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi Note 9 5G
- Redmi Note 9T 5G
- Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K50
- Redmi K50 Pro
- Redmi K50 Gaming
- Redmi K50i
- Redmi K50i Pro
- Redmi K40S
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Redmi K40 Pro+
- Redmi K40
- Redmi K40 Gaming
- Redmi K30S Ultra
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Redmi 10X 4G
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10C
- Redmi 10A
- Redmi 10 Power
- redmi 10
- Redmi 10 (India)
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Redmi 10 Prime 2022
- Redmi 10 2022
- Redmi 9T
- Redmi 9 Power
- redmi 9
- Redmi 9 Prime
- Redmi Note 11E
- Redmi Note 11E Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro
- Redmi Note 11T Pro+
POCO models that will receive MIUI 13.5
- LITTLE M2
- POCO M2 Reloaded
- LITTLE M3
- POCO M4 Pro 4G
- LITTLE M4 5G
- POCO X4 Pro 5G
- POCO M2 Pro
- POCO M4 Pro 5G
- POCO M3 Pro 5G
- LITTLE X2
- POCO X3 NFC
- LITTLE X3
- POCO X3 Pro
- POCO X3 GT
- POCO X4 GT
- POCO X4 GT Pro
- LITTLE F4
- LITTLE F3
- LITTLE F3 GT
- LITTLE C40
- LITTLE C40+
It seems from the list of discarded phones and that of those that pass the cut, all those Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that had not already come out of Android 12 have been left out of the new update. The same way, those ‘eligible’ to receive MIUI 13 have all jumped on the bandwagon. It will be a matter of time before the different OTAs begin to arrive.
Via | XiaomiUI
You must log in to post a comment.