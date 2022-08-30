whatsapp calls come to wear os, more competition for apple

- Advertisement -

Over time, smart watches have been gaining functions, one of which is quite useful is the ability to receive calls. By offering this option, it is possible to answer without having to take your phone out of your pocket, which is always a good thing. Well, it’s just been known that Wear OS will go a little further and the news has to do with WhatsApp.

Google’s operating system, which is experiencing a very important moment of expansion (especially since the arrival of this development by Samsung), is adding up constantly new possibilities. So much so, that it is getting closer to Apple’s WatchOS, both in functions and in the usability of the user interface. The point is that a new trial version of the software includes a very positive surprise.

What’s coming soon to Wear OS

According to the source of the information, inside the new iteration of Wear OS 3 the possibility of receive calls… which is not exactly a novelty or surprise. But this changes if you take into account that this will be possible even from the application WhatsApp. And, this, yes, it is completely new and it will surely solve more than one life because this function of the messaging application is increasingly used by users. So that’s great news.

Something that is curious is that, at least for the moment, what cannot be made is to make a call from the app we are talking about. It remains to be seen if this is the case when the final tool arrives or simply because it is a trial version, not all the functions are included. But what is certain is that in all wearables that get the Wear OS version, you will be able to answer calls directly from the wrist, which can be perfect when you are running or in the car.

Some curious details with WhatsApp and Wear OS

These have to do with the way will be seen on the phones themselves, that you are in a controlled call with the smart watch and even in the interface that will appear on the screen of the smart watch. In the first case, the mobile panel may be different for each manufacturer, since the customization layers will allow modifications. Thus, for example, on Google Pixels, what will be seen is the usual image of a call; while, in Samsung, there will be a different screen with the WhatsApp logo in large.

In what has to do with the interface in smartwatches, this may also be different depending on the brand of the watch itself. Thus, part of including the hanging icon -which will always be-, it will be possible to see more options such as the volume to use or if you want to transfer the call to a Bluetooth accessory such as a headset. At the moment there is no concrete idea when Wear OS 3 will get this exciting new feature.

