Intel will introduce the Raptor Lake-S on September 27

A leaked roadmap has left us the presentation and launch dates of the Lake-S, the new generation of high-performance processors from the chip giant. this series will compete directly with the Ryzen 7000 that AMD has just presented today, and thanks to numerous leaks and official information shared by Intel itself, we already know almost all of its keys.

In that roadmap we can see that the presentation of the Intel Raptor Lake-S will take place on 27th (September 28 local time in Taiwan), and Core i9-13900K pre-orders will open on the same day, while Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K pre-orders will start on October 13. General availability of all those processors won’t be a reality until October 20. From that day they can be purchased directly.

In the end AMD has managed to get ahead of Intel with the Ryzen 7000, since these processors will hit the market on the same day as the presentation of the Raptor Lake-S. Nevertheless, Intel has played its cards very well and has chosen to present the Core Gen13 on the same day as the launch of the new AMD for two simple reasons:

Subtract interest from the launch of the Ryzen 7000.

Show the user its new generation of high-performance processors to see what is to come and make them think twice before buying a Ryzen 7000.

I remind you that as of October 20, a total of six Core Gen13 processors will hit the market. These will be your key specs:

Intel Core i9-13900K: 8 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3GHz-5.8GHz, normal and turbo mode, 16 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 3.4GHz-4.7GHz, normal and turbo mode, 68MB cache (L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated Intel Xe GPU and 32 threads in total

Intel Core i9-13900KF: 8 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3GHz-5.8GHz, normal and turbo mode, 16 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 3.4GHz-4.7GHz, normal and turbo mode, 68MB cache (L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated GPU disabled and 32 threads in total

Intel Core i7-13700K: 8 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3.4 GHz-5.6 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 3.4 GHz-4.3 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 54 MB cache ( L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated Intel Xe GPU and 24 threads in total.

Intel Core i7-13700KF: 8 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3.4 GHz-5.6 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 3.4 GHz-4.3 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 54 MB cache ( L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated GPU disabled and 24 threads in total.

Intel Core i5-13600K: 6 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3.5 GHz-5.2 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 3.5 GHz-3.9 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 44 MB cache ( L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated Intel Xe GPU and 20 threads in total.

Intel Core i5-13600KF: 6 high-performance Raptor Cove cores at 3.5 GHz-5.2 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 8 high-efficiency Gracemont cores at 3.5 GHz-3.9 GHz, normal and turbo mode, 44 MB cache ( L3 + L2) and a TDP of 125 watts. Integrated GPU disabled and 20 threads in total.

All of these processors will support overclock and will work with current 600-series motherboards and upcoming 700-series motherboards. We don’t have any concrete details on pricing yet, so we’ll have to wait.