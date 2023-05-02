WhatsApp beta for Windows lets you play voice messages outside the conversation

In addition to receiving the option to transcribe voice messages on iOS, WhatsApp has also made some adjustments to its Windows version. This week, the beta version of the messenger is getting the option that lets you listen to voice messages outside of the conversation.

This novelty has existed for some time on Android and iOS, and it has only now been made available for the application available in the Microsoft Store.

As you can see in the screenshot below, just click Play and open a different chat to see the audio playing at the bottom in a small progress bar.