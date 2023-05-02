Vivo S17e is listed on Google Play Console with Dimensity 7200 and 80W charging

vivo will launch the S17 line soon in China. It should consist of three handsets: vivo S17, vivo S17e and vivo S17 Pro. Previously, some details about the models were leaked. Now, vivo S17e has been listed on Google Play Console and certified under 3C, revealing some of its specs.

The vivo S17e will be the entry-level model of the vivo S17 lineup. It was listed on Google Play Console with code V2285A and certified under the Chinese regulatory body 3C with support for 80W fast charging. A recent listing of the S17e on Geekbench confirmed the presence of the Dimensity 7200 chipset, the same as the vivo V27 5G. She also confirmed the presence of 8 GB of RAM and Mali-G61 MC4 GPU. The device should hit the market with a minimum internal storage of 128 GB and Android 13 under the OriginOS 3 interface.