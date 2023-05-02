Macbook Air 15 will arrive at WWDC 2023, Bloomberg gives it for sure

During the opening keynote of WWDC, Apple’s worldwide conference dedicated to developers, a new 15-inch MacBook Air will also be announced. At least that’s what he claims Mark Gurmanan authoritative Bloomberg journalist, who would now give it for sure together with iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and the mixed reality viewer.

AN AIR 15 MACBOOK NOW SEEMS CERTAIN

The possible arrival of a new MacBook Air with a 15-inch diagonal display, which will join the current 13-inch model launched last year together with the announcement of the new M2 processor, has been talked about for some time now. In addition to Gurman, confirmations in this sense have also come from the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who in recent weeks had stated that Apple has already started mass production of this notebook. - Advertisement -

Kuo also added that the 15″ MacBook Air it will always use “standard” M2 processors in two configurations: one with 8 core GPU, one with 10 cores. Dimensions aside, there shouldn’t be any other substantial differences with the current 13-inch version you see the adoption of a “notch” on the top of the display to integrate the 1080p webcam, a MagSafe 3 charging port, two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3, a 3.5 mm audio jack, scissor-style keyboard with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad.

FEATURES SIMILAR TO MACBOOK AIR 13

MacBook Air 13 is made in four colorways – Midnight, Galaxy, Silver and Space Gray – and in Italy it is sold at prices between 1,529 euros and 1,879 euros which can even reach over 3,000 euros by choosing, as an option, up to 24GB of unified memory and a 2TB SSD storage unit. Prices for the 15-inch version could be around 150/200 euros more Get the most out of your AirPods / AirProds Pro!

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple expected to ship around 5/6 million 15″ M2 MacBook Airs in 2023 with a peak expected in the third quarter of the year, which should also see the announcement of the new generation of iPhone, but for the M3 processors will have to wait.Kuo expects that the mass production of this new SoC will not begin before the second half of the year.

