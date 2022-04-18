Tech News

WhatsApp announces the updates of its latest version: emoji reactions arrive

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

After several months since its first announcement, and after a few weeks of testing, WhatsApp has finally officially announced the imminent implementation of its new Communities features and emoji reactions for messages in its next update of the application available to the general public. .

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Starting with the long-awaited function of emojis, from now on we will have the ability to add reactions to messages in group and private chatswith whom we can share our opinion without having to flood the chats with new messages and mentions of past comments.

Read:

3 crimes solved with the help of Google Maps

So it looks like the feature will eventually arrive under the small limitation of only six available reactions: like (thumbs up), love (heart), joy (laughing face), amazement (surprised face), sadness (crying face) and thanks (palms together)although it is not ruled out that the company adds some other emojis in its following updates.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

On the other hand, WhatsApp has also announced the arrival of the new Communities feature, some meeting places similar to groups, but with a public nature that will allow us to meet other users under a specific segment of tastes. In addition, these communities will have some additional benefits for administrators, who will have some additional tools for moderation such as the ability for administrators to delete problematic messages in a group.

whatsapp news next update

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Following the line of the first tests seen in Argentina, the next version of WhatsApp will also include an improvement for the file sharing function, which will now allow us to share files up to 2 GB in size. Additionally, the company has also announced the increase in the capacity of its one-touch group voice calls, which will now allow up to 32 people in the same room.

While the Communities features and emoji reactions are expected to arrive in the next big update, the other two announced features point to a slightly earlier arrival within “the next few weeks”.

Read:

Paddle will launch the first web application to pay through iOS without Apple’s consent

Previous articleAn Artificial Intelligence feeding artificial photos to another Artificial Intelligence
Next articleCharlie Bird requests public to send ClimbWithCharlie photos for new book
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Charlie Bird requests public to send ClimbWithCharlie photos for new book

Charlie Bird is hoping to publish a book of photographs from his ClimbWithCharlie event by June. The former...
Tech News

An Artificial Intelligence feeding artificial photos to another Artificial Intelligence

In recent weeks, we have been hearing a lot about DALL-E 2, an artificial intelligence system that is...
Ireland

Pat Kenny opens up on decision to leave RTE and says he has ‘no intention’ to stop working when he turns 75

Newstalk presenter Pat Kenny has shared his thoughts on his departure from RTE nine years ago and what...
Mobile

The design of all versions of the iPhone 14 is filtered. What can we expect?

The expectation that the next generation of Apple phones is generating is very high. To the...