Charlie Bird requests public to send ClimbWithCharlie photos for new book

By: Brian Adam

Charlie Bird is hoping to publish a book of photographs from his ClimbWithCharlie event by June.

The former RTE journalist has asked the public to send in photos from the fundraiser to be used in the project.

Mr Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year and reached the summit of Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo on April 2 in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

His challenge caught the public’s imagination and thousands completed their own Climb With Charlie events around Ireland and as far away as the US, Australia, South Africa and Spain.

In an update to his followers on Easter Sunday, Mr Bird said that donations from the fundraiser have almost reached €3 million.

He said: “Also just an update what you have all raised so far for our two great charities, with donations due in shorty we will have raised almost two million seven hundred thousand and fingers crossed we might still make Three Million Euro.

“You have all been so kind and generous.”

He said that he is hoping to collect two photos from all the different Climb with Charlie events and told the public to send the images to [email protected]

