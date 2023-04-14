WhatsApp adds a new function to log in to several phones at the same time

- Advertisement -

At the time we announced that WhatsApp will allow you to use the service on several simultaneously. A tool that has gradually reached some beta users. Although it seems that it finally reaches everyone. Or this is what emerges from the latest publication from WaBetaInfo’s colleagues, and in which they indicate that the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android available in the Google Play store already has a new update so you can enjoy this tool. To say that we have tried to update WhatsApp beta to the latest version, and at the moment it is not available, but in a few days it should reach all users of the instant messaging platform. Use a single WhatsApp account on multiple phones Until now, if you linked a WhatsApp account to a new mobile, the old terminal could no longer use this service. But the team behind the development of the app had been working on a new for some time that allows us to access WhatsApp chat from a second device. At the moment, and as the WaBetaInfo colleagues indicate, for the moment the second device can only be an Android phone or tablet. But everything indicates that in the coming weeks it will reach iOS. Of course, if you have an iPhone, you can now use your WhatsApp account on a second Android device. With the next update you will be able to do it with another iPhone or an iPad. In addition, the process is extremely simple and it will only take you a few minutes to link a second device to your WhatsApp account. To do this, you just have to follow these steps: Download WhatsApp on your new phone (it doesn’t matter if it is the traditional version or WhatsApp Business). Now, when you enter the registry, you will see a new function called Link a device. Click on it and open WhatsApp on your main phone.Now, go into SettingsSelect Paired DevicesNow, use the new device to capture the QR code that will appear on your phone. Once you finish the process, you will see that your chat history will be linked to the new device and you will be able to use WhatsApp without any problem on two phones simultaneously. Yes, it is exactly the same as WhatsApp Web. From what WaBetaInfo points out, you can link a WhatsApp account with a total of four devices, so it’s perfect if you have a family WhatsApp, for example. Now, all that remains is to wait for it to reach all users, which it will do in a few weeks. >