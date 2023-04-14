5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsPC-exclusive games could be headed to Xbox Cloud Gaming

PC-exclusive games could be headed to Xbox Cloud Gaming

Tech News
2021 06 23 image 22.jpg
2021 06 23 image 22.jpg
- Advertisement -

What just happened? As Microsoft finalizes a significant expansion of PC Game Pass, a recent tweet from the head of the Xbox division has sparked speculation that PC games might come to the company’s cloud gaming service. The move could be an effort to match Nvidia’s service and assuage the concerns of international regulators over its Activision Blizzard acquisition.

In a Tuesday tweet, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced that if Microsoft’s $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard closes, it will bring the publisher’s PC games to UK mobile service EE. The words are significant because EE offers customers access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft currently doesn’t include PC-exclusive games on its cloud service.

Thus far, Xbox Cloud Gaming only has titles with Xbox versions. Users play all cloud games with either a controller or a touch screen. Mouse and keyboard support is still in testing for games like Microsoft Flight Simulator.

- Advertisement -

Were Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, it’s a given that all Game Pass options would quickly include titles like Call of Duty and Diablo while PC Game Pass could gain StarCraft and WarCraft. The latter two PC exclusives wouldn’t usually come to Xbox Cloud Gaming, but the EE deal makes it seem possible. Theoretically, the shift could impact current PC-only Game Pass content like Europa Universalis IV, Dune: Spice Wars, Total War, or the original Fallout.

The EE agreement follows Microsoft’s February announcement to bring its games to Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud service, including Activision Blizzard titles. The deal follows Sony’s repeated claims that Microsoft would restrict games like Call of Duty to Xbox and Game Pass were it to finalize the acquisition. Microsoft adding PC games to the cloud would further counter Sony’s argument and put the Redmond, Washington company in more direct competition with GeForce Now.

On the same day as Spencer’s tweet, Microsoft announced that PC Game Pass is now open to everyone in 40 additional countries throughout Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. These countries gained entry into an Xbox Insider program in February, which was successful enough to progress to public release.

- Advertisement -

Microsoft doesn’t appear to officially sell Xbox consoles in any of the new PC Game Pass regions, which include Egypt, Ukraine, Peru, El Salvador, Cyprus, Iceland, and many more. Thus, these countries are likely receiving Xbox services for the first time. The announcement didn’t mention cloud gaming, but the new territories could include it if Microsoft brings PC titles to the cloud.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

How to watch the free Man United vs Sevilla live stream

Man United vs Sevilla kicks off later today at 3 PM ET. The first...
Android

This is how Google has made Chrome faster and more efficient

The latest version of Chrome, the web browser owned by Google, includes a series...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.